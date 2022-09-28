Woman reveals what it was like growing up in a Mormon sect

A 24-year-old woman who grew up in a Mormon sect under the rule of its now imprisoned leader has revealed how her life has changed since escaping the fundamentalist group.

Ruby Steed, 24, grew up in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

The section broke off from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) more than a century ago and, in 2002, became under the control of Warren Jeffs.

Jeffs, now 66, is serving a life prison sentence, with no chance of parol until July 2038, for sexually assaulting two girls.

It is said he pushed polygamy within the church, as well as the marriage of underage girls.

Ruby Steed with her mom when they still lived with a fundamentalist group. Instagram/Ruby Steed

Steed, a barber, has shared multiple TikTok videos about how vastly different her life has been since leaving the sect.

Her most recent video was inspired by a popular trend when younger versions of a person asks questions about how life turned out.

“If these two could have a conversation,” Steed, who is the oldest daughter in her family, began the video.

Ruby Steed has transformed her life since leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS). Instagram/Ruby Steed

The words were written over an image of Steed, who loves the outdoors, now as well as an image of her formative years, sporting a high neckline and hair up – typical of FLDS.

“Do we still dress like this,” the video continued, showing a photo of Steed as a child holding a conservative frock.

“Nope, we get a whole new wardrobe,” Steed revealed, showing a photo in a bodycon pink dress, which showed her legs and shoulders.

The video continued, with Steed revealing she was still close with her mother, she no longer went to church as “everything we were taught was a lie” and “it was the best decision we ever made”.

Steed’s recent video was inspired by a popular trend when younger versions of a person asks questions about how life turned out. TikTok/Ruby Steed

She revealed she got to travel the world – spending a year living in Australia and walking 497 miles across an entire state back home in the US – and trained to become a barber.

Steed said she was still helping with her younger siblings but it was different to when she was in FLDS, revealing they are more like best friends now.

She said she has made many friends since leaving the church.

In previous videos, Steed revealed how she had no power in choosing what she wore, if she got employment or who was in her life.

Warren Jeffs ran FLDS between 2002 and 2011 and was jailed for sexual assault. AP

She often posts content expressing her shock about the fact she can travel and go hiking, without having to get permission.

The videos have garnered a lot of interaction, getting 3.1 million views and 450k likes.

“Absolutely blown away by all the comments and the kindness of people I’ve never met,” Steed wrote.

“I hope you know I read every word.”

Attention regarding fundamental Mormonism has risen this year, with the release of Under the Banner of Heaven , starring Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington.

Ruby Steed revealed her wardrobe and life changes in a TikTok video. TikTok/Ruby Steed

The mini series, while it does have fiction woven through it, is based on the true story of the violent murder of Brenda Lafferty and her baby Erica by her brother-in-laws Ron and Dan Lafferty as the pair dived deeper into fundamentalism.

Brenda reached out for help, in a desperate attempt to protect her sister-in-laws from what was happening.

A documentary – Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – was also released this year and explored child abuse in FLDS Mormonism.