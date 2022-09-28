ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Woman reveals what it was like growing up in a Mormon sect

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXf5g_0iDiUjad00

A 24-year-old woman who grew up in a Mormon sect under the rule of its now imprisoned leader has revealed how her life has changed since escaping the fundamentalist group.

Ruby Steed, 24, grew up in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

The section broke off from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) more than a century ago and, in 2002, became under the control of Warren Jeffs.

Jeffs, now 66, is serving a life prison sentence, with no chance of parol until July 2038, for sexually assaulting two girls.

It is said he pushed polygamy within the church, as well as the marriage of underage girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBl3b_0iDiUjad00
Ruby Steed with her mom when they still lived with a fundamentalist group.
Instagram/Ruby Steed

Steed, a barber, has shared multiple TikTok videos about how vastly different her life has been since leaving the sect.

Her most recent video was inspired by a popular trend when younger versions of a person asks questions about how life turned out.

“If these two could have a conversation,” Steed, who is the oldest daughter in her family, began the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XqqK_0iDiUjad00
Ruby Steed has transformed her life since leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS).
Instagram/Ruby Steed

The words were written over an image of Steed, who loves the outdoors, now as well as an image of her formative years, sporting a high neckline and hair up – typical of FLDS.

“Do we still dress like this,” the video continued, showing a photo of Steed as a child holding a conservative frock.

“Nope, we get a whole new wardrobe,” Steed revealed, showing a photo in a bodycon pink dress, which showed her legs and shoulders.

The video continued, with Steed revealing she was still close with her mother, she no longer went to church as “everything we were taught was a lie” and “it was the best decision we ever made”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPoYu_0iDiUjad00
Steed’s recent video was inspired by a popular trend when younger versions of a person asks questions about how life turned out.
TikTok/Ruby Steed

She revealed she got to travel the world – spending a year living in Australia and walking 497 miles across an entire state back home in the US – and trained to become a barber.

Steed said she was still helping with her younger siblings but it was different to when she was in FLDS, revealing they are more like best friends now.

She said she has made many friends since leaving the church.

In previous videos, Steed revealed how she had no power in choosing what she wore, if she got employment or who was in her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1DcY_0iDiUjad00
Warren Jeffs ran FLDS between 2002 and 2011 and was jailed for sexual assault.
AP

She often posts content expressing her shock about the fact she can travel and go hiking, without having to get permission.

The videos have garnered a lot of interaction, getting 3.1 million views and 450k likes.

“Absolutely blown away by all the comments and the kindness of people I’ve never met,” Steed wrote.

“I hope you know I read every word.”

Attention regarding fundamental Mormonism has risen this year, with the release of Under the Banner of Heaven , starring Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWb1k_0iDiUjad00
Ruby Steed revealed her wardrobe and life changes in a TikTok video.
TikTok/Ruby Steed

The mini series, while it does have fiction woven through it, is based on the true story of the violent murder of Brenda Lafferty and her baby Erica by her brother-in-laws Ron and Dan Lafferty as the pair dived deeper into fundamentalism.

Brenda reached out for help, in a desperate attempt to protect her sister-in-laws from what was happening.

A documentary – Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – was also released this year and explored child abuse in FLDS Mormonism.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Paul Mescal and Emily Watson on Building and Breaking a Mother-Son Bond in God’s Creatures

Much of what makes A24’s moody drama God’s Creatures so quietly devastating is owed to what’s shown rather than spoken. The film stars Emily Watson and Paul Mescal as mother Aileen and son Brian, whose isolated, tight-knit fishing village on the Irish coast is lovely and decrepit, shot with a tender but unflinching gaze by directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. Many of the film’s best shots are of nothing but the rolling tide, the crumbling cliffs, and the rows of rusted oyster cages tangled in seaweed and brine. God’s Creatures is a film you can smell, not the least of which is thanks to close-ups of the fishery where Aileen works as a supervisor, a gentle but firm mother hen to a clan of mostly female employees.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Mother Doesn’t Always Know Best in ‘God’s Creatures’

Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s eerily effective God’s Creatures, starring Emily Watson, opens with an unexpected return. The son of Aileen O’Hara (Watson) has just come home, showing up in their tiny, Irish fishing village unannounced after some time away in Australia. It’s a somber occasion — a local fisherman has just drowned — but for Aileen, especially, this is a joyous moment. Brian (Paul Mescal, of Normal People fame) is something of a mama’s boy. He did not stay in touch while he was away, breaking his mother’s heart, though some part of her must have remained...
RELIGION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy