It’s that time of year to start thinking about Trunk or Treat! This year’s Trunk-or-Treat event at Prophetstown’s United Methodist Church is welcoming Golf Carts, Side by Sides, ATV’s, and vehicles to set up in the Church’s parking lot. Those wishing to set up a table can locate in the the horseshoe drive.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO