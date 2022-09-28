Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Tampico Lions Club Celebrates Birthdays
The Tampico Lions Club (TLC) met in the Tampico Area Community Building (TACB) on Monday evening, in part to celebrate some birthdays. After a wonderful meal, cake was served in celebration of Asst. Secretary Regi Fortune’s August birthday and Lion Pastor Leanne Keate’s September birthday. September Meeting. Once...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown UMC Announces Trunk-or-Treat Event
It’s that time of year to start thinking about Trunk or Treat! This year’s Trunk-or-Treat event at Prophetstown’s United Methodist Church is welcoming Golf Carts, Side by Sides, ATV’s, and vehicles to set up in the Church’s parking lot. Those wishing to set up a table can locate in the the horseshoe drive.
aroundptown.com
MMTA Auditions For “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Morrison Music Theatre Association (MMTA) will hold auditions soon for its December production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Tryouts will begin at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 13, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South Street, in Morrison, IL. The show will be presented on Friday evening, December 2, and Saturday afternoon, December 3.
aroundptown.com
Panther Volleyball Loses TRAC Contests
Digs – J. Neumiller 14, Buck 11. On Thursday the Panthers hosted the red hot Orion Chargers who were riding a 7 game win streak. EP fell decisively in the first set 15-25 before bouncing back to take the second set 25-23. Orion, however, kept their streak alive as the took the third set 17-25.
aroundptown.com
Hwy 92 Bridge Reopens (photos)
After 7 months the Illinois Hwy. 92 Hennepin Feeder Canal Bridge has reopened to traffic. Crews opened the bridge on Friday morning with soil crews completing the laying of seed blankets. The bridge is located about one mile east of Illinois Hwy. 172, in Bureau County. The project began in...
aroundptown.com
Erie Air Park Honored By IDOT
Information submitted by IDOT, photo and video courtesy Erie Air Park. It may be small but for Erie Air Park size doesn’t matter when it comes to operating an award winning facility. The facility was recently named Private Airport of the Year by IDOT during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.
