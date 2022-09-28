Read full article on original website
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
wgnradio.com
Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall
HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
nypressnews.com
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
fox32chicago.com
Pets from Florida shelters evacuated to Chicago ahead of the storm
The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago expects to aid 35 pets that are being evacuated from Florida due to Hurricane Ian. many of the animals are expected to be fostered by people in the community.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
Parents worry new CPS high school on Near South Side will drain resources from others
Chicago Public Schools has pulled a proposal to spend $120 million on a new high school for the Near South Side, a surprise move right before a vote was to be held.
'My Name Is Anjanette Young' Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police.The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini--"My Name Is Anjanette Young"--won for Outstanding Regional News Story -- Investigative Report. In addition to Savini, the National Television Academy recognized Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris, Investigative Producers Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, Photojournalists Lana Hinshaw-Klann, Lou Kleinberg, Michael Klingele, Reed Nolan, Alfredo Roman, Tim Viste and the former Director of Content Tiffani Lupenski for their work on the story. CBS 2 first told the...
bleachernation.com
It Looks Like the Bears Aren’t the Only Area Football Team Getting a New Stadium
The Chicago Bears’ trek to Arlington Heights continues to feel like a “when, not if” situation. But it turns out the university that fancies itself as Chicago’s Big Ten Team also has eyes for a new stadium. Danny Ecker has the scoop on Northwestern University’s plans...
A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North
An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu. Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
