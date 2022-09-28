ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
CORALVILLE, IA
wgnradio.com

Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall

HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care

Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall

For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'My Name Is Anjanette Young' Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police.The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini--"My Name Is Anjanette Young"--won for Outstanding Regional News Story -- Investigative Report. In addition to Savini, the National Television Academy recognized Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris, Investigative Producers Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, Photojournalists Lana Hinshaw-Klann, Lou Kleinberg, Michael Klingele, Reed Nolan, Alfredo Roman, Tim Viste and the former Director of Content Tiffani Lupenski  for their work on the story.  CBS 2 first told the...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North

An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu.  Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
CHICAGO, IL

