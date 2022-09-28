Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist
The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
U.S. stocks close at lowest level in nearly 2 years as S&P 500 sees longest losing streak since February 2020
The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday while cementing its longest losing streak since February 2020 as markets remained volatile, with only the Nasdaq Composite escaping a daily loss. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 125.82 points, or 0.4%, lower...
What U.K. Pound Sterling Slump Against U.S. Dollar Means for Americans
Investors jumped to U.S. markets after the pound slumped, with analysts anticipating the pound could plunge further to parity with the dollar in coming months
Asian Bloodbath Continues: Alibaba, XPeng Shed 2%, Yuan Hits Weakest Levels Since 2008
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng slipping 2.5%, taking cues from the S&P 500 which fell deeper into the bear territory after hitting a near two-year low. The Chinese yuan hit its lowest level since 2008 and was trading at 7.2296 against the dollar on Wednesday.
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth-sources
HONG KONG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tencent is resetting its M&A strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in overseas gaming companies, as the tech giant eyes global expansion to offset slowing growth at home in China, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
U.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - In a year of wild market swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a truly extraordinary turn. As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Trump Lawyers Oppose Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master's Order To Verify List Of Seized Items
Donald Trump’s lawyers are objecting to instructions from the special master in the Mar-a-Lago investigation case that they verify the accuracy of a list of seized items from the former president's Flordia estate. What Happened: A letter filed by the Trump lawyers, addressed to Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie,...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
