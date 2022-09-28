ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist

The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
Reuters

U.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - In a year of wild market swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a truly extraordinary turn. As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths.
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
