Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
WHIO Dayton

Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500's worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
parktelegraph.com

Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Benzinga

Analyzing AbbVie's Short Interest

AbbVie's ABBV short percent of float has risen 14.06% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

