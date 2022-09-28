Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Burnet County endorses grant pursuit by broadband infrastructure firm
The Burnet County Commissioners Court presented a letter of endorsement to fiber-optic infrastructure firm FiberLight, supporting the company’s pursuit of a federal grant that would fund the building of 128 miles of broadband cable in Burnet County. FiberLight representatives fielded questions from the commissioners after a presentation from Connected Burnet County during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve FY23 budget, tax rate
Hays County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the FY23 proposed budget and move the remaining $11,622 of unallocated funding into the county’s contingency fund. Commissioner Lon Shell’s separate motions to adopt a tax rate of $0.3125 and ratify a property tax increase generating $5,679,017 in revenue also received unanimous Court approval at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the public notice advertised by Hays County, the tax on the average homestead in the county, which has a $437,124 taxable value, would increase $178.08 per year to $1,366.01.
post-register.com
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
Blanco County ESD board to end contract with Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department
North Blanco County Emergency Services District commissioners voted to discontinue its contract Sept. 19 with the Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department. Meeting minutes show the decision was unanimous.
dailytrib.com
MFISD finds housing options for staff
As home prices continue to skyrocket in the Highland Lakes, the Marble Falls Independent School District has deployed an unorthodox recruitment strategy for new teachers: finding them affordable housing. The district teamed up with local Realtor Nattlie Hoover to locate previously unlisted homes on the market and ask owners of...
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
kut.org
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30
A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
Want to get elected but not be accountable?
More than a third of candidates failed to file required personal financial reports that allow the public to monitor elected officials for possible conflicts of interest. Candidates running for mayor and city council are, in effect, seeking decision-making authority to oversee a City of Austin budget totaling $5 billion. Yet...
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
‘Renaissance’ already underway in Lockhart — what would a multibillion-dollar factory add?
What's historically been the most overlooked part of the five-county Austin metro from an economic development standpoint is now being circled by technology giants.
hellogeorgetown.com
Public Invited to Attend Upcoming Investitures for New Williamson County, TX Judges
The public is invited to attend the upcoming investitures for two new Williamson County, TX judges. “An investiture for Will Ward, the new judge of County Court at Law No. 5, will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in the 277th District Courtroom at the Williamson County Justice Center, 405 MLK, in Georgetown,” the county said. “Ward, who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Williamson County, was appointed to the newly created County Court bench by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on August 30, 2022.”
fox7austin.com
Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
