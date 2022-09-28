The cost to refinish cabinets is far less than the cost to replace them. Cabinet refinishing is an excellent way to update and transform the look of an older kitchen without having to pay the cost for a full kitchen remodel. Refinishing involves removing the existing stain or paint; making repairs; sanding; then adding new stain, paint, or varnish. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the average cost to refinish cabinets runs from $1,500 to $5,000, with many homeowners spending $2,975 on average. The overall cost to refinish kitchen cabinets per square foot runs from $4 to $25, including labor and materials for painting, varnishing, shellacking, and glazing. The final price depends on the location of the cabinets, the type of finish, and the size of the cabinets. Professional cabinet refinishers charge between $35 and $75 per hour for labor, with the average total coming in around $500 to $1,000 per refinishing project. Labor costs can vary depending on geographic location, cabinet material, and refinishing product. This guide will cover some important factors that affect the cost to refinish cabinets, the different types of cabinet refinishing, some signs it’s time to refinish cabinets, and some frequently asked questions regarding kitchen cabinet refinishing costs.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO