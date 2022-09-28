Read full article on original website
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
Keep Your Security Deposit With the Best Peel-and-Stick Backsplashes
I’m an interior designer – 10 cheap things that will make your home look more expensive
THERE'S no need to blow your budget on decor when there are plenty of cheap options that give off an expensive aesthetic. One interior design expert shared 10 affordable items he's found that look luxe. YouTube user Garrett is a practical designer, meaning he isn't willing to sacrifice his budget...
Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance
Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing
Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
This Montauk Motel’s Beachy-Cool Reno Is About to Inspire Your Next Home Project
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home
Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
The Sunken Sofa in This 8-in-1 Pool House Rightfully Earned the Name “Cuddle Puddle”
No Iron? No Problem. Get Rid of Clothing Wrinkles In Just 10 Minutes
There's a particular sinking feeling when you're running late and trying to get ready for work or an important event, only to realize that the shirt or dress you were planning to wear is all wrinkled. You don't want to have to drag out the ironing board, but what other option is there? Enter: The ice cubes in the dryer trick.
How Much Does It Cost to Refinish Cabinets?
The cost to refinish cabinets is far less than the cost to replace them. Cabinet refinishing is an excellent way to update and transform the look of an older kitchen without having to pay the cost for a full kitchen remodel. Refinishing involves removing the existing stain or paint; making repairs; sanding; then adding new stain, paint, or varnish. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the average cost to refinish cabinets runs from $1,500 to $5,000, with many homeowners spending $2,975 on average. The overall cost to refinish kitchen cabinets per square foot runs from $4 to $25, including labor and materials for painting, varnishing, shellacking, and glazing. The final price depends on the location of the cabinets, the type of finish, and the size of the cabinets. Professional cabinet refinishers charge between $35 and $75 per hour for labor, with the average total coming in around $500 to $1,000 per refinishing project. Labor costs can vary depending on geographic location, cabinet material, and refinishing product. This guide will cover some important factors that affect the cost to refinish cabinets, the different types of cabinet refinishing, some signs it’s time to refinish cabinets, and some frequently asked questions regarding kitchen cabinet refinishing costs.
Before and After: A Cluttered Pantry is Remade to Help This Busy Mom Thrive
Overhauling a pantry isn’t just about making a private space in your home beautiful. And it isn’t even about making it the most useful that it can be, either. Making the pantry not only functional but pleasant to be in has the potential to affect the entire atmosphere in the kitchen and the whole tone of meal prep.
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
