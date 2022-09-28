Read full article on original website
Ships Drop Soccer Match In Green Bay
Host Green Bay Southwest escaped with a 2-nothing win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Boys Soccer last night. Ships head coach Matt Kadow told us in his recap of the match with the Trojans this morning that Goalkeeper Caleb Maes played an outstanding game in net, keeping his team in it early.
Friday High School Football Schedule
It’s week 7 of the High School Football regular season. Games on tonight’s schedule include undefeated Two Rivers (ranked #9 this week in the State D’-4 Coaches poll and playoff eligible) making the trip to Valders for the Vikings’ homecoming. Elsewhere Roncalli is the opponent for...
State Ranked Ships Volleyball Team Blanks Notre Dame
In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, Manitowoc Lincoln swept 3 consecutive sets from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. The Ships, who are rated #6 again this week in the State Large School Coaches Poll, improve to 20-and-6 on the season, including 4-and-0 in conference and in a 1st place tie with Bay Port.
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni
The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
Hilbert Gets Early Start on High School Football Weekend
There’s one high school football game on the area schedule tonight. It’s in Hilbert where the Wolves tangle with the Ozaukee Warriors in a traditional 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Both teams enter play with an overall record of 2-4, 1-3 in the Big East Conference. So, each needs a...
Eastern Wisconsin Again Well Represented in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 16
The votes are in, and Eastern Wisconsin is once again well represented in the top 16 of the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Taking the top seed is a fire truck made at Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay earned the 5 seed with...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
W5910 Plateau Road Elkhart Lake WI
Must see home 1/2 mile outside of the Village of Elkhart Lake on a quiet cul de sac. The main level open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining, living room and sun room. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a food prep sink and new stove. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room or the views out of the sun room. Step out of the sunroom to the upper deck and patio. A mud room, bathroom and bedroom/ den complete the first floor.
A County Known Around the World: Sheboygan County
Wisconsin is home to many things known around the world but rarely are so many of those found inside of a single county. Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re touring Sheboygan County’s renowned offerings and showing you why it’s the county known around the world. We begin with...
Victoria A. Rathsack
Victoria A. “Vicki” Rathsack, age 83, of Manitowoc passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel and Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
Watch: Former TMJ4 reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian flooding
A former TMJ4 News reporter is being called a hero after he rescued a woman from Hurricane Ian flooding on Thursday.
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
