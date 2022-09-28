ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Ships Drop Soccer Match In Green Bay

Host Green Bay Southwest escaped with a 2-nothing win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Boys Soccer last night. Ships head coach Matt Kadow told us in his recap of the match with the Trojans this morning that Goalkeeper Caleb Maes played an outstanding game in net, keeping his team in it early.
MANITOWOC, WI
Friday High School Football Schedule

It’s week 7 of the High School Football regular season. Games on tonight’s schedule include undefeated Two Rivers (ranked #9 this week in the State D’-4 Coaches poll and playoff eligible) making the trip to Valders for the Vikings’ homecoming. Elsewhere Roncalli is the opponent for...
MANITOWOC, WI
State Ranked Ships Volleyball Team Blanks Notre Dame

In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, Manitowoc Lincoln swept 3 consecutive sets from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. The Ships, who are rated #6 again this week in the State Large School Coaches Poll, improve to 20-and-6 on the season, including 4-and-0 in conference and in a 1st place tie with Bay Port.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni

The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
MANITOWOC, WI
Hilbert Gets Early Start on High School Football Weekend

There’s one high school football game on the area schedule tonight. It’s in Hilbert where the Wolves tangle with the Ozaukee Warriors in a traditional 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Both teams enter play with an overall record of 2-4, 1-3 in the Big East Conference. So, each needs a...
HILBERT, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
W5910 Plateau Road Elkhart Lake WI

Must see home 1/2 mile outside of the Village of Elkhart Lake on a quiet cul de sac. The main level open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining, living room and sun room. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a food prep sink and new stove. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room or the views out of the sun room. Step out of the sunroom to the upper deck and patio. A mud room, bathroom and bedroom/ den complete the first floor.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
A County Known Around the World: Sheboygan County

Wisconsin is home to many things known around the world but rarely are so many of those found inside of a single county. Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re touring Sheboygan County’s renowned offerings and showing you why it’s the county known around the world. We begin with...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Victoria A. Rathsack

Victoria A. “Vicki” Rathsack, age 83, of Manitowoc passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel and Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

