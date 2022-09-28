Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
RELATED PEOPLE
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
'Queer for Fear': From Dracula to Norman Bates, new docuseries brings horror out of the closet
Trying to explain why queer people love horror opens a haunted puzzle box of theories about otherness, sexual deviancy, subtext and camp, which is probably why it’s usually just accepted as gay gospel. But a new documentary series from the streaming service Shudder, “Queer for Fear,” sets the ambitious task of looking into the history of that unholy union, through conversations with creators, actors and personalities who have contributed to the genre’s recent body of work.
Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?
Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?. USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King. For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blonde review – a hellish vision of Marilyn and her monsters
Andrew Dominik’s gothic portrait of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe – an extraordinary Ana de Armas – is a fever dream of childhood trauma haunting adult life. How should we assess writer-director Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s historical fiction novel about the inner life of Marilyn Monroe? Some have viewed it as a biopic and judged it accordingly, worrying about its (lack of) fidelity to the known details of Monroe’s life, and attempting to evaluate how accurately or (un)fairly it presents her strengths and weaknesses, on and off screen. Others have interpreted it as a more expressionist portrayal of the gap between private and public personae – a generic peep at the tears behind the smiling mask of celebrity. Yet at its heart this is a gothic melodrama, a fever dream of childhood trauma haunting adult life, replete with skin-crawlingly cruel visions of inquisitorial torture, brutal ordeals and hellish infernos – more Nightmare on Elm Street than My Week With Marilyn.
‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Weighs In on Netflix Film: ‘Brilliant Work of Cinematic Art’ but ‘Not for Everyone’
“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates, who penned the biographical fiction novel that the Netflix film is based on, has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Andrew Dominik’s controversial portrait of Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, Oates answered some burning questions from fans via Twitter, including about backlash the film has received that it exploits Monroe’s trauma. Dubbed a fictionalized retelling of the movie star’s life and untimely death, “Blonde” loosely recreates several tragedies during the life of Monroe (Ana de Armas), including the abuse she endured from her mother and the sexual assaults she experienced in Hollywood. In addition to fan...
Guillermo del Toro Gets His Own Horror Series in ‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities got a new trailer, just in time to kick off October. The series debuts on Netflix on October 25. From then on, two new episodes will be released every day until October 28 for a total of eight episodes. The show is an anthology horror series, featuring original stories and adaptations. One episode in specific is an adaptation of two H.P. Lovecraft stories, Pickman’s Model and Dreams In The Witch House.
16 best young adult books: From graphic novels to thrillers
The young adult genre may once have been geared for the 12 to 18-year-old crowd, but it’s no secret adults well into their 30s and beyond are also massive fans. And there’s a multitude of reasons as to why YA books have a special place in our hearts.We never forget our first loves, betrayals and losses, or the feeling of being an outsider desperate to fit in, or figure out who we are. Plus, we can all commiserate with a protagonist who just wants a bit of freedom and to blow off physics class, right? This is a universal feeling,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
Popculture
'Ghost Hunters' Experience Weirdly Chilling Phenomena in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip at Season 15 Premiere
The Ghost Hunters Season 15 premiere is coming up this weekend and in an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com, we see the hunters experience some weirdly chilling phenomena. In the Season 15 premiere, titled "Keeper of the Light," the Atlantic Paranormal Society reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams in the Florida panhandle, where a new exhibition is stirring up paranormal activity at the Pensacola Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the concerned and tense staff wants to ensure visitors won't be harmed by the unsettled spirits.
A.V. Club
Donald Sutherland is more terrifying than Pennywise, according to It's Jaeden Martell
If you were to trace the origins of multiple generations’ fear of clowns, the terrifying Pennywise would be front and center, grinning with his sickly, sharp teeth as he prepared to eat the children of Derry, Maine. While Bill Skarsgård’s bloody take on the character in 2017's It continued that clown-related trauma, fellow It actor Jaeden Martell says he found working with someone else even more frightening: the esteemed Donald Sutherland.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Embraces Halloween With Spooky New Art
Demon Slayer might be a shonen series, but it has its fair share when it comes to horrific enemies that populate Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke's world. During the second season, both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs saw our favorite Demon Slayers take on horrific adversaries that would fit in well into a Junji Ito story. Now, official artwork from Ufotable has arrived that sees both the heroes and villains getting into the Halloween spirit.
Collider
Alexandria Daddario Uncovers Family Secrets In New 'Mayfair Witches' Images
New images from the upcoming series Mayfair Witches were released today during AMC Networks' Summit event, giving us a glimpse into AMC's upcoming series. The new images highlight series star Alexandria Daddario along with her costars Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa. Mayfair Witches is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in early 2023.
The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll
If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
Comments / 0