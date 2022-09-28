ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

October starts with a sports equinox in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last month, Columbus was supposed to have three different sporting events taking place across the city. On Sept. 3, Ohio State beat Notre Dame at the Horseshoe and the Columbus Crew drew with the Chicago Fire at Lower.com Field.. The third game was supposed to be afternoon baseball for the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilton Columbus Downtown: See inside the city’s newest high-rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The journey to opening the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has been a difficult one, with construction delays and rising costs compounded by a late-in-the-game water damage issue prompting the cancellation of a planned mid-September opening celebration. But while the $264.5 million facility is still in its opening stages […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced in shooting of Columbus city employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Worthington Industries separating steel processing and other businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s oldest public companies is becoming two. Worthington Industries Inc. is splitting its operations into a pair of publicly traded businesses. Official names will be released before the separation, but for now the steel processing business has been dubbed Worthington Steel and the consumer products, building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

An 11-year-old boy is suffering from severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade. Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio …. One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast …. Morning Forecast: October 1, 2022. Football...
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
COLUMBUS, OH

