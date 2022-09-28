Read full article on original website
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
October starts with a sports equinox in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last month, Columbus was supposed to have three different sporting events taking place across the city. On Sept. 3, Ohio State beat Notre Dame at the Horseshoe and the Columbus Crew drew with the Chicago Fire at Lower.com Field.. The third game was supposed to be afternoon baseball for the Columbus […]
Hilton Columbus Downtown: See inside the city’s newest high-rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The journey to opening the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has been a difficult one, with construction delays and rising costs compounded by a late-in-the-game water damage issue prompting the cancellation of a planned mid-September opening celebration. But while the $264.5 million facility is still in its opening stages […]
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
NBC4 Columbus
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
Man sentenced in shooting of Columbus city employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
Columbus man arrested after Youngstown chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Worthington Industries separating steel processing and other businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s oldest public companies is becoming two. Worthington Industries Inc. is splitting its operations into a pair of publicly traded businesses. Official names will be released before the separation, but for now the steel processing business has been dubbed Worthington Steel and the consumer products, building […]
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
An 11-year-old boy is suffering from severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade. Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio …. One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast …. Morning Forecast: October 1, 2022. Football...
Woman accused of stealing $500 worth of products from Hilliard store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd. According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag […]
Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
Columbus police name persons of interest in deadly 2020 shooting outside nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they have identified three persons of interest that are wanted for questioning into a July 2020 shooting outside a nightclub on East 5th Avenue. On July 26, 2020, officers went to E. 5th Ave. and Joyce Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. and found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a […]
About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
