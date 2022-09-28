Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
MFISD finds housing options for staff
As home prices continue to skyrocket in the Highland Lakes, the Marble Falls Independent School District has deployed an unorthodox recruitment strategy for new teachers: finding them affordable housing. The district teamed up with local Realtor Nattlie Hoover to locate previously unlisted homes on the market and ask owners of...
Effort to save lakefront estate from demolition divides Planning Commission
The Planning Commission was split Tuesday on whether to help save an eclectic lakefront estate from demolition by zoning it historic amid concerns over tax breaks and the likelihood that a previous owner participated in segregation as a business owner. The property in question, known as the Delisle House, is...
drippingspringsnews.com
County rolls out data portal
Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
Williamson County prepares for record voter turnout in November
An elections office administrator said the population growth found in the 2020 Census added more than 60 voting precincts to the county.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Want to get elected but not be accountable?
More than a third of candidates failed to file required personal financial reports that allow the public to monitor elected officials for possible conflicts of interest. Candidates running for mayor and city council are, in effect, seeking decision-making authority to oversee a City of Austin budget totaling $5 billion. Yet...
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
drippingspringsnews.com
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums
As voting season swiftly approaches, the League of Women Voters of Hays County has begun its virtual candidate forums These forums, six in total, are organized as Zoom webinars, hosting candidates for elected positions at the state and local level. The first of these, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, featured candidates for Texas State Senate, Texas House District 45 and Hays County Judge. The second forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, for county positions including County Commissioners, Treasurer, County Clerk and District Clerk.
Blanco County ESD board to end contract with Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department
North Blanco County Emergency Services District commissioners voted to discontinue its contract Sept. 19 with the Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department. Meeting minutes show the decision was unanimous.
hellogeorgetown.com
Public Invited to Attend Upcoming Investitures for New Williamson County, TX Judges
The public is invited to attend the upcoming investitures for two new Williamson County, TX judges. “An investiture for Will Ward, the new judge of County Court at Law No. 5, will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in the 277th District Courtroom at the Williamson County Justice Center, 405 MLK, in Georgetown,” the county said. “Ward, who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Williamson County, was appointed to the newly created County Court bench by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on August 30, 2022.”
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30
A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
fox7austin.com
Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
post-register.com
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
‘Renaissance’ already underway in Lockhart — what would a multibillion-dollar factory add?
What's historically been the most overlooked part of the five-county Austin metro from an economic development standpoint is now being circled by technology giants.
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
kut.org
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
drippingspringsnews.com
Hays County to celebrate National Night Out
The Hays County Sheriff ’s Office has invited neighborhoods throughout Hays County to join forces with thousands of communities in Texas for the 38th Annual National Night Out crime prevention event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in Hays County and across the state...
