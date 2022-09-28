The public is invited to attend the upcoming investitures for two new Williamson County, TX judges. “An investiture for Will Ward, the new judge of County Court at Law No. 5, will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in the 277th District Courtroom at the Williamson County Justice Center, 405 MLK, in Georgetown,” the county said. “Ward, who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Williamson County, was appointed to the newly created County Court bench by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on August 30, 2022.”

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO