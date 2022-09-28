Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
Columbus' only cat cafe
👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: 25 Ideas for Fall Family Fun
There are few things like fall in Central Ohio. Families don’t have to travel far to get a taste—figuratively and literally—of the region’s rural history and the charm that goes with it. Many local farms open their doors to the public for fall festivals, and several local attractions offer special programming. Prefer to focus on the spooky side of the season? There are places for that, too.
Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
He's Downright perfect: Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is all about supporting new parents and educating them about their child’s special needs. DSACO works tirelessly to raise awareness about the disorder, so parents know that Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of, even if you’re a single, teenage mom.
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
worktruckonline.com
New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio
North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community
The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
NBC4 Columbus
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy is suffering from severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. Authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. on Friday after an 11-year-old fell off and was run over by a homecoming parade float, according to Delaware Highway Patrol. The […]
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
Doctors urging Ohioans to get flu and COVID-19 shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first week of fall in the books, it’s time to start thinking about flu season. This year, doctors are recommending getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time to ensure protection. With COVID still looming, doctors urge people to get their vaccines before it gets colder […]
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
Bexley native to be headline designer for Fashion Week Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is a definite buzz surrounding this year’s Fashion Week Columbus. “I’m super excited because it’s just another year of showcasing the amazing talent that we have in Columbus, Ohio,” said Thomas McClure, executive director and founder of the fashion event which he started 13 year ago.
Comments / 0