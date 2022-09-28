ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus' only cat cafe

👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: 25 Ideas for Fall Family Fun

There are few things like fall in Central Ohio. Families don’t have to travel far to get a taste—figuratively and literally—of the region’s rural history and the charm that goes with it. Many local farms open their doors to the public for fall festivals, and several local attractions offer special programming. Prefer to focus on the spooky side of the season? There are places for that, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.  Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

He's Downright perfect: Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is all about supporting new parents and educating them about their child’s special needs. DSACO works tirelessly to raise awareness about the disorder, so parents know that Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of, even if you’re a single, teenage mom.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
worktruckonline.com

New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio

North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community

The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy is suffering from severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. Authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. on Friday after an 11-year-old fell off and was run over by a homecoming parade float, according to Delaware Highway Patrol. The […]
SUNBURY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors urging Ohioans to get flu and COVID-19 shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first week of fall in the books, it’s time to start thinking about flu season. This year, doctors are recommending getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time to ensure protection. With COVID still looming, doctors urge people to get their vaccines before it gets colder […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail

Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Bexley native to be headline designer for Fashion Week Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is a definite buzz surrounding this year’s Fashion Week Columbus. “I’m super excited because it’s just another year of showcasing the amazing talent that we have in Columbus, Ohio,” said Thomas McClure, executive director and founder of the fashion event which he started 13 year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH

