ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
drippingspringsnews.com

Hays County to celebrate National Night Out

The Hays County Sheriff ’s Office has invited neighborhoods throughout Hays County to join forces with thousands of communities in Texas for the 38th Annual National Night Out crime prevention event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in Hays County and across the state...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
Hays County, TX
Government
County
Hays County, TX
Community Impact Austin

Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area

The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

County rolls out data portal

Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums

As voting season swiftly approaches, the League of Women Voters of Hays County has begun its virtual candidate forums These forums, six in total, are organized as Zoom webinars, hosting candidates for elected positions at the state and local level. The first of these, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, featured candidates for Texas State Senate, Texas House District 45 and Hays County Judge. The second forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, for county positions including County Commissioners, Treasurer, County Clerk and District Clerk.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Open Space#The Hays County Parks#Sentinel Peak Preserve#Posac#Shell
drippingspringsnews.com

Dripping Springs Tractor Supply unveils new garden center

Earlier this month, Tractor Supply announced the completion of an exciting remodel of its entire store in Dripping Springs, transforming the shopping experience for local customers. The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Commissioners approve FY23 budget, tax rate

Hays County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the FY23 proposed budget and move the remaining $11,622 of unallocated funding into the county’s contingency fund. Commissioner Lon Shell’s separate motions to adopt a tax rate of $0.3125 and ratify a property tax increase generating $5,679,017 in revenue also received unanimous Court approval at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the public notice advertised by Hays County, the tax on the average homestead in the county, which has a $437,124 taxable value, would increase $178.08 per year to $1,366.01.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Austin Bulldog

Want to get elected but not be accountable?

More than a third of candidates failed to file required personal financial reports that allow the public to monitor elected officials for possible conflicts of interest. Candidates running for mayor and city council are, in effect, seeking decision-making authority to oversee a City of Austin budget totaling $5 billion. Yet...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy