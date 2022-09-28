As voting season swiftly approaches, the League of Women Voters of Hays County has begun its virtual candidate forums These forums, six in total, are organized as Zoom webinars, hosting candidates for elected positions at the state and local level. The first of these, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, featured candidates for Texas State Senate, Texas House District 45 and Hays County Judge. The second forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, for county positions including County Commissioners, Treasurer, County Clerk and District Clerk.

