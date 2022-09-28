Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
drippingspringsnews.com
Hays County to celebrate National Night Out
The Hays County Sheriff ’s Office has invited neighborhoods throughout Hays County to join forces with thousands of communities in Texas for the 38th Annual National Night Out crime prevention event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in Hays County and across the state...
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
drippingspringsnews.com
County rolls out data portal
Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
drippingspringsnews.com
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums
As voting season swiftly approaches, the League of Women Voters of Hays County has begun its virtual candidate forums These forums, six in total, are organized as Zoom webinars, hosting candidates for elected positions at the state and local level. The first of these, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, featured candidates for Texas State Senate, Texas House District 45 and Hays County Judge. The second forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, for county positions including County Commissioners, Treasurer, County Clerk and District Clerk.
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
drippingspringsnews.com
Dripping Springs Tractor Supply unveils new garden center
Earlier this month, Tractor Supply announced the completion of an exciting remodel of its entire store in Dripping Springs, transforming the shopping experience for local customers. The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to...
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve FY23 budget, tax rate
Hays County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the FY23 proposed budget and move the remaining $11,622 of unallocated funding into the county’s contingency fund. Commissioner Lon Shell’s separate motions to adopt a tax rate of $0.3125 and ratify a property tax increase generating $5,679,017 in revenue also received unanimous Court approval at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the public notice advertised by Hays County, the tax on the average homestead in the county, which has a $437,124 taxable value, would increase $178.08 per year to $1,366.01.
Williamson County prepares for record voter turnout in November
An elections office administrator said the population growth found in the 2020 Census added more than 60 voting precincts to the county.
Want to get elected but not be accountable?
More than a third of candidates failed to file required personal financial reports that allow the public to monitor elected officials for possible conflicts of interest. Candidates running for mayor and city council are, in effect, seeking decision-making authority to oversee a City of Austin budget totaling $5 billion. Yet...
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
