Knott County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
Andy Beshear
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
WLKY.com

Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill

Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
wpsdlocal6.com

New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
wevv.com

Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration

Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. “Voter registration...
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
