Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance. “They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Kentucky recoups $15 million from previous administration’s mill investment, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth has secured the return of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized, officials with the Governor’s office released in a statement Thursday. The governor also said...
WUKY
COVID is on the decline in Kentucky, as officials urge reupping vaccination protection
Fayette County is now one of an increasing number of Kentucky counties where community COVID levels are no longer considered “high.” Just ten counties, clustered in eastern Kentucky remain, in that category. Officials had been cautiously labeling the state as being in a plateau, but now say it’s...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
wevv.com
Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Beshear says
A large majority of Kentucky adults are in support of legalizing medical cannabis, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear said Friday that feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee show that some 90% of Kentucky adults supported legalization. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
WLKY.com
Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill
Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
spectrumnews1.com
Incumbent DeWine leads gubernatorial race over former mayor, poll shows
OHIO — With just six weeks until the election, Ohioans are deciding who will get their vote in November. But when it comes to the governor’s race, many have already made up their minds. What You Need To Know. Governor DeWine leads Nan Whaley by over 20 percentage...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
Kentucky gets $15M investment back after project falls through
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust. “Obviously, the best outcome of this would be that an aluminum mill had been built, but we’ve known for years now that that wasn’t going to happen. Today, we […]
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
wevv.com
Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration
Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. “Voter registration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
WLWT 5
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
WLKY.com
Proposed law would temporarily block at-risk adults in Kentucky from buying a gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Rep. Lisa Willner (D), House District 35, is proposing legislation to help at-risk adults in Kentucky voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms. It's already law in Virginia and being discussed in many other states. "We're not taking anything away from people, we're not imposing on...
Comments / 0