Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Georgia Forestry Commission: Wildfire Danger Elevated Across Georgia
Wildfire danger is on the increase across Georgia. Winds coupled with dry conditions in many areas has prompted the Georgia Forestry Commission to prepare for the elevated threat of wildfires by discouraging outdoor burning this weekend. “We are asking everyone who may be planning to conduct any outdoor burning to...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
Bulloch Co School District’s Graduating Class of 2022 Beat National Average on SAT, Georgia Students Outperform for Fifth Year in a Row
Class of 2022 students in the Bulloch County School District beat the national average total mean score on the SAT by recording a score of 1041, 13 points higher that the national average public-school students of 1028. For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts...
Some metro Atlanta homeowners elect to remove trees before Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Strong wind gusts from Ian are toppling trees in metro Atlanta. Some homeowners are taking dying trees down in advance to prevent them from falling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in northeast Atlanta, where a tree crushed...
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate
Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
State of emergency declared in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian. Here’s what we know so far
Governor Brian Kemp today issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia.
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
A cow that surprised neighbors in metro Atlanta is ‘apprehended’
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is no longer on the loose in North Fulton County. The Milton Police Department posted on Facebook the cow was roaming the area of Francis Road and Thompson Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A neighbor commented the...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
