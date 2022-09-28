ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

allongeorgia.com

Georgia Forestry Commission: Wildfire Danger Elevated Across Georgia

Wildfire danger is on the increase across Georgia. Winds coupled with dry conditions in many areas has prompted the Georgia Forestry Commission to prepare for the elevated threat of wildfires by discouraging outdoor burning this weekend. “We are asking everyone who may be planning to conduct any outdoor burning to...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co School District’s Graduating Class of 2022 Beat National Average on SAT, Georgia Students Outperform for Fifth Year in a Row

Class of 2022 students in the Bulloch County School District beat the national average total mean score on the SAT by recording a score of 1041, 13 points higher that the national average public-school students of 1028. For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
altoday.com

Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate

Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
ALABAMA STATE
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
GEORGIA STATE

