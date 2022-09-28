Read full article on original website
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Cannabis Taxes, Workplace Discrimination, Sales Launch In Vermont, NM Expungement
Cannabis Taxes & Tax Revenue in CO and WA: A New Report. The Tax Policy Center reported that due to the lack of a standard cannabis tax in the US, governments use three different types of cannabis taxes, based on a percentage-of-price tax, a weight-based tax and a potency-based tax.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently
Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ kicked off recreational marijuana sales at its retail location in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept 24. Located at 360 Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso, the new store represents the company's 11th dispensary in the Land Of Enchantment. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 8. "Schwazze...
Indigenous-Owned Company Canndigenous Awarded USDA Grant To Develop Climate-Friendly Hemp
Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous, in partnership with Iconoclast Industries and several universities and business partners, received $15 million from the “Industrial Hemp for Fiber and Grain” project by the USDA’s Climate-Smart Commodities program. The funds were granted for the development of hemp as a climate-smart commodity, and...
