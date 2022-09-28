ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
u.today

This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details

Benzinga

Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies Whale Trades For September 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Southwestern Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Southwestern Energy SWN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With JD.com

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $139.93 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $120.00.
Benzinga

MetLife Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MetLife MET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
