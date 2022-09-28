ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

New continuing education classes ahead in Saratoga

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cd2XT_0iDiSn3700

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – SUNY Adirondack is broadcasting a reminder to any and all residents of Saratoga Springs School District. The college’s continuing education program has come to its second campus for the first time, and Saratoga-area students can reap the benefits.

This week, SUNY Adirondack has sent out brochures advertising its fall and winter Continuing Education programs, which include classes at the Wilton campus as part of the new Continuing Education at Saratoga program. Classes range in price and intensity, from $15 single-session courses to $89 multi-week programs in fields that require more time and care. And if you’re wondering what to expect, it’s not all math and science.

“Our Continuing Education programs have long brought joy to people who want to learn something new, like a language or cooking, or want to fine tune skills developed years ago, like playing an instrument or painting,” said Caelynn Prylo, SUNY Adirondack Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation. “But we also partner with regional employers to ensure our area has a well-trained workforce.”

Ink your memories in Warren County memoir book

Registration requests can be made through the SUNY Adirondack website . The Saratoga-area course offerings include classes in Personal Enrichment and Workforce Training categories. Saratoga students are also eligible to attend sessions at SUNY Adirondack’s central campus in Queensbury. The full course list includes:

  • Personal Enrichment
    • Arts & Crafts
    • Driver Training
    • Financial Planning
    • Fitness
    • Food, Cooking & Baking
    • Hobbies & Special Interests
    • Home & Garden
    • Language & Communication
    • Local Tours & Trips
    • Music
  • Workforce Training
    • Electrical Maintenance
    • Entrepreneurship
    • Health Care Training
    • Information Technology
    • Management Skills
    • Microsoft Excel Courses
    • Notary Courses
    • Professional Communication
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs

A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New principal named at Ballston Spa High

There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Folklore spotlights Folklife Festival

New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

