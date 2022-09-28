Read full article on original website
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
How low could stocks go? Much further, say Wall Street analysts
In the midst of a bear market and with the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates even further, leading Wall Street analysts are eyeing one question with increasing concern: Just how much further could stocks fall?
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
CNBC
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
Down 27%, This Dividend Stock Is Still a Tower of Power
Crown Castle is an income stock with upside in a high-growth business.
CNBC
Fast Money traders share their five-year stocks
The traders offer up their picks for the next five years. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
cryptonewsz.com
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks With 105% to 137% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these three Berkshire Hathaway holdings can more than double.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
Why These 2 Apple Analysts Are Moving In Opposite Directions Thursday
Apple Inc AAPL stock was re-rated by two analyst firms, making nearly mirror opposite adjustments to the Cupertino-based company. What Happened: BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan Downgraded Apple from Buy to Neutral on Thursday and lowered the price target from $185 to $160. On the flip side, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett Upgraded Apple from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $160 to $189.
