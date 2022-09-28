ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
cryptonewsz.com

Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Money

Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
Benzinga

Why These 2 Apple Analysts Are Moving In Opposite Directions Thursday

Apple Inc AAPL stock was re-rated by two analyst firms, making nearly mirror opposite adjustments to the Cupertino-based company. What Happened: BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan Downgraded Apple from Buy to Neutral on Thursday and lowered the price target from $185 to $160. On the flip side, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett Upgraded Apple from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $160 to $189.
