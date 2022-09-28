Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
drippingspringsnews.com
County rolls out data portal
Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve FY23 budget, tax rate
Hays County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the FY23 proposed budget and move the remaining $11,622 of unallocated funding into the county’s contingency fund. Commissioner Lon Shell’s separate motions to adopt a tax rate of $0.3125 and ratify a property tax increase generating $5,679,017 in revenue also received unanimous Court approval at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the public notice advertised by Hays County, the tax on the average homestead in the county, which has a $437,124 taxable value, would increase $178.08 per year to $1,366.01.
drippingspringsnews.com
DSHS students recognized in National Merit program
Ten Dripping Springs High School seniors have garnered the recognition of Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program based on their performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/ NMSQT). Earning Commended Student recognition from Dripping Springs High School are Tate Anderson, Maya Bisett, Ayden...
drippingspringsnews.com
Hays County recognizes Parks & Open Space members
Members of the Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission received recognition Tuesday by the Hays County Commissioners Court for their efforts and contributions to the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond program. Under the program, which consists of $75M in general bonds to fund parks, open spaces, conservation...
drippingspringsnews.com
The Friends Foundation announces online auction for annual fundraiser
The Friends Foundation’s 29th annual fundraiser will take place as an online auction this year. Registration begins and Gold Tickets, $100 each, go on sale Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Gold Ticket sales will end on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. if not sold out. An electronic drawing will determine the Gold Ticket winner, who will have their pick of (one) item from the auction’s Feature Items list. The remaining Feature Items and auction items will be available to bid on when the auction opens on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The auction will close, and all bidding will end, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
drippingspringsnews.com
Dripping Springs Tractor Supply unveils new garden center
Earlier this month, Tractor Supply announced the completion of an exciting remodel of its entire store in Dripping Springs, transforming the shopping experience for local customers. The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to...
drippingspringsnews.com
Hays County to celebrate National Night Out
The Hays County Sheriff ’s Office has invited neighborhoods throughout Hays County to join forces with thousands of communities in Texas for the 38th Annual National Night Out crime prevention event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in Hays County and across the state...
drippingspringsnews.com
Dripping Springs Cross Country running strong
Progress has been good as the Dripping Springs cross country teams have consistently challenged for the top spots in all of their meets — with cooperating weather helping to lower their times. The last meet the teams competed in was the Hays Invitational. The varsity and junior varsity girls...
drippingspringsnews.com
Local good Samaritans save man from burning vehicle
A man reportedly incapacitated by a medical situation was rescued from his burning vehicle by Dripping Springs residents late Thursday night after veering off of US Highway 290. The incident occurred approximately a quarter of a mile east of Trautwein Road, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. The man’s...
drippingspringsnews.com
Lady Tigers hit a bump in the road
Things were going smoothly for the Dripping Springs High School volleyball team when a pothole jumped up and ruined their day. It was not unexpected that the Lady Cavaliers of Lake Travis would be an equal foe. It was a terrific battle as each game played was up for grabs. The DSHS Lady Tigers won the first game but just could not get back to 25 in the next three.
drippingspringsnews.com
Tiger football stays undefeated
Bring on the homecoming games. The Dripping Springs High School Tigers are certainly ready for them. Teams that pick the Tigers for their homecoming games are making a serious mistake. The Bowie High School Bulldogs, celebrating their homecoming last week, were dominated by the Tigers to the tune of 55-7. Unlike the previous week, where turnovers were key to scores, the Bulldogs were simply victims of a well-oiled Tiger team effort.
