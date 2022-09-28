The Friends Foundation’s 29th annual fundraiser will take place as an online auction this year. Registration begins and Gold Tickets, $100 each, go on sale Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Gold Ticket sales will end on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. if not sold out. An electronic drawing will determine the Gold Ticket winner, who will have their pick of (one) item from the auction’s Feature Items list. The remaining Feature Items and auction items will be available to bid on when the auction opens on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The auction will close, and all bidding will end, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO