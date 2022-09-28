Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
capitalbnews.org
In Fort Myers, Black Residents Fear Hurricane Aid Will Bypass Their Neighborhoods
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The gray clouds, torrential rain, and 155 mph winds that were unleashed on this city Wednesday had passed. By the following afternoon, Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., was sitting in the Atlantic Ocean. But the remnants of...
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties who decided not to evacuate were forced to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part of the new normal...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
959theriver.com
Paradise Lost!
Watching the devastation that hurricane Ian perpetrated on the west coast of Florida has been very difficult. It’s made me very sad. I have spent so many happy hours in Ft. Myers Beach, Captiva and Sanibel Island. The area is or was such a delight. The damage and the lives of so many have been changed forever. We had even been talking about a trip down there over the coming winter. If you can help with any kind of donation, please do.
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
Publix to donate water and ice as part of hurricane relief efforts
Publix Super Markets announced associates will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to individuals affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
moderncampground.com
Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help
Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
Naples, Florida recovering after Hurricane Ian rocked community
Hurricane Ian’s record-breaking storm surge forced Naples, Florida firefighters to get creative in their rescue efforts. NBC News’ Sam Brock spoke with residents about the shock and pain felt over the last 24 hours.Sept. 29, 2022.
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
ABC Action News
'Roll with the punches': Naples man grateful for safety after Ian flooded home with water reaching countertops
A Naples homeowner said he watched the storm surge creep into his Naples Park neighborhood as Hurricane Ian made its way through. Mike Richardson has lived in Naples for nearly 40 years. He left his house after seeing the water getting closer and closer to his home. "It was kind...
Temporary Outreach Center Swept Away By Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida
Images and videos from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ian have started to surface and will for the coming days. The monster storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday in southwestern Florida. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, “As Hurricane Ian
959theriver.com
People Want To Help In Florida: American Red Cross Asking For Donations
Help is pouring in for Florida residents hit hard by the hurricane. The Florida Disaster Fund went live this week to collect donations, and Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday over 10 million dollars was collected in the first 24 hours. Walmart donated one-and-a-half million dollars, and five others have each donated a million. The American Red Cross is asking for donations following the disaster of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Click here to donate.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County enacts curfew; Naples extends precautionary boil water notice
Collier County has issued a curfew across Naples and the county. The mandatory curfew will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m. It is anticipated the curfew will remain in place until power is largely restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens...
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Bay News 9
Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers
S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
businessobserverfl.com
Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian
Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
