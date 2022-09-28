Read full article on original website
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Odds moving toward Rutgers money?
On October 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will kick off their fifth game of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes have dominated this series going in 8-0 against Rutgers straight-up and winning by an average of 42.5 points per game.
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
Ohio State drops game trailer for Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is ready for a fight against Rutgers this weekend, as evidenced in the new hype video the program dropped on Thursday. The Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights for the 9th time since 2014. Ohio State has taken the win in every contest since the series began, holding an 8-0 series lead. The Buckeyes have dominated each game, scoring 49+ points in every one, and dominating the score each time.
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary
Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
What is the social buzz leading up to Penn State vs Northwestern?
Penn State is in Happy Valley to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Northwestern has struggled through the first four games of the season. They haven’t really played anyone, despite all of them giving the Wildcats competition. Northwestern was down early against Nebraska Week 1, but they came back to win the game. As for their other three games, the Wildcats have lost three straight to teams they shouldn’t be losing to: Miami (Ohio), Southern Illinois and Duke. So, this will be Northwestern’s first real challenge of the season. Penn State really hasn’t had a challenging schedule so far either. Sure, they have played two Power Five schools in Purdue and Auburn. Purdue has been a bit shaky, while Auburn is off to a disappointing start after four games. What are people saying about this matchup? Are they predicting an upset brewing? Will Penn State blow out Northwestern? Let’s take a look. WWWWBe ready for more Aaron Judge, and fans have mixed thoughtshttps://twitter.com/OnwardStateFeed/status/1575844079686017025?s=20&t=GYq33MNNp5VPEhFkhwCyIQ https://twitter.com/JackKrawet/status/1575920258929823745?s=20&t=nRH53ByVY1CETACIfdbRbw https://twitter.com/PSU_FB_Thoughts/status/1575890070938464257?s=20&t=ywGhkkujAn5zT4ittJHlQwSome more standout Penn State players heading into the gamehttps://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1575653403350425600?s=20&t=RKBpZB2w-xvgFMaHdNKkzA https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1575849697159180288?s=20&t=BPp-nBUziPJ94UccjF4s7Q https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1575593005423075328?s=20&t=tCJDPaZJXJacY1PNnh1CCg https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1575125172444602374?s=20&t=CD-_-qXA_k1dcJS4A_wvCw https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1574943727247826947?s=20&t=UouRTmuWdBYXigTfXmPRuQEnemy Territoryhttps://twitter.com/NUFBFamily/status/1575903638417182720?s=20&t=O7CKrWma9rlRr7LEZq9OVg https://twitter.com/NatsAndCats/status/1575981181375778818?s=20&t=j-Mbvd-4ymw-cqCP2F6NxQMore hype from James Franklinhttps://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1575973646698483720?s=20&t=2udmhnBeab5vpMZN7GGjSg11
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Weather report
The Ohio State football team takes on Rutgers tomorrow afternoon. It’s the Homecoming game for the Buckeyes and they are excited to play it. This is the final of five straight home games to start off the season. Next week they will be in East Lansing to take on Michigan State.
Five of Ohio State football's most memorable games vs. Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the ninth time in program history on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Against its conference opponent, Ohio State is 8-0. The largest margin of victory came in 2016 when the Buckeyes — under Urban Meyer — rolled Rutgers, 58-0. Ohio State has never lost to the Scarlet Knights and currently holds an 8-0 record over Rutgers.
Rutgers trailer: 'Let's go knock their lights out today'
It's the Big Ten season for No. 3 Ohio State After last week's 52-21 win against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes will face only conference opponents the rest of the way this year. This week, it's Rutgers who comes to Ohio Stadium for Homecoming in the fifth of five straight games at the Horseshoe to start the season for the Scarlet and Gray.
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 19 Arkansas: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
Alabama has rolled over its competition. Now, Arkansas stands in its way. Arkansas hasn't beaten Alabama since 2006. Here's what you need to know.
Ohio Stadium at 100, Episode 3: 'Archie Griffin's Entrance'
50 years ago, a Buckeyes legend stepped onto the field… and began a rush toward history. This year celebrates the 100-year Anniversary of the Ohio Stadium. The extraordinary construction was designed by architecture Howard Dwight Smith and finished in 1922. In this five-segment series, you will travel in time to learn about the rich history and the ways The Horseshoe has been celebrated over the past century.
