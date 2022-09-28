Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Inquirer
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday...
Journal Inquirer
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. Contradicting statistics and research, Stefanowski said Thursday crime was “out...
Journal Inquirer
A new indoctrination scandal as Connecticut schools hate being public
Maybe that assistant principal in Greenwich who was recently caught admitting that he hires only young liberals as teachers, the better to propagandize students into voting Democratic, wasn't such an outlier. The more recent incident at Southington High School, where an English teacher was caught inflicting political propaganda on students, suggests that Connecticut may actually be the center of the campaign to dump education for indoctrination.
Journal Inquirer
Attorney who has represented inmates running for Attorney General
Ken Krayeske, the firebrand Hartford civil rights attorney, is again running for office on the Green Party ballot line, this time for Connecticut’s attorney general. Krayeske frequently clashes with the office of incumbent Democrat Attorney General William Tong in court. He has been lead counsel in a number of lawsuits against the state Department of Correction, some of which are cases involving York Correctional Institution in Niantic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Inquirer
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
Journal Inquirer
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian...
Journal Inquirer
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico,...
Journal Inquirer
Peacock at home in the cage as Bolton blanks Rockville
Madison Peacock earned All-State honors as a forward for the Bolton High girls soccer team a season ago. On Friday, the Bulldogs’ senior captain moved into the goalkeeper’s spot and got the job done. Peacock recorded a shutout with 11 saves as host Bolton blanked Rockville 2-0 in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Journal Inquirer
Rockville runs over CREC
The Rockville High football team was only able to generate one scoring drive against SMSA co-op on Sept. 15. The Rams’ prolific offense came alive against CREC Co-op on Friday. Malachi Mapp ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Lexington Hunter added two scores on the ground as...
Comments / 2