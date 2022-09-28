ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public's help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: BGPD search for man accused of impersonating an officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department gave an update on an incident of a male identifying himself as a police officer and offering students candy while they were walking home from school. Police said after a thorough investigation and consulting the Commonwealth Attorney, they believe they...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Car Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported her car stolen on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between September 15th and Friday someone took a 2014 black Mitsubishi Mirage without the owner's consent. The car is valued at $3,800. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Russellville police arrest man in connection with shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Russellville police have released further information on a shooting investigation. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence, Ronald...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured

RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
#Robbery
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her

A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill

The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell. All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm. Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wcluradio.com

Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive

GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
GLASGOW, KY

