Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
click orlando
Storm Surge: What is it? And what types of hurricanes create the most devastating and deadly surge?
When a hurricane threatens the United States, a lot of attention is focused on the path and the wind speed. Storm surge can be just as important to monitor, because it can quickly cause extreme destruction and death. So what is storm surge? Simply put, it’s the amount of seawater...
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Massive Storm Surge: 'Like Inside the Titanic'
In Florida, cars have been submerged and homes battered by the flooding created by the Category 4 storm. Water levels are continuing to climb.
Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
What’s the difference between a hurricane, cyclone and typhoon?
The tropical storm season is upon us, but for those landlocked or who just don’t know, the terminology and differences between a type of storm can get confusing. But the three main words tend to be variations of each other.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean
NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing.
10NEWS
FORECAST: Ian expected to bring storm surge, strong winds in the Carolinas Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian once again became a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerged over the Atlantic. It left catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula in its wake, the National Hurricane Center said. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was located about...
KRMG
SEE: Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during Hurricane Ian
SEE: Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during Hurricane Ian Humans weren’t the only ones in need of rescue as Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida. (NCD)
