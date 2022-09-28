FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for a string of ATM robberies in and around Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police released a video Friday of two suspects as they forced their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road. According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on July 19. The pair then used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away in an unknown direction.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO