MURDER: Suspect Charged For Fatal Stabbing Near Adelphi McDonald's
Police investigators have tracked down a wanted man who has been identified as a suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland fast-food joint. Joshua Deva, 25, who has no fixed address, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a dispute in Adelphi.
fox5dc.com
Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
fox5dc.com
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax Woman’s Remains Identified 47 Years After She Went Missing
A construction crew working near an apartment complex in McLean in September 2001 were shocked when they stumbled upon the skeletal remains and tattered clothing of a woman. Fairfax County police arrived on scene shortly after and determined the woman had died years earlier from a gunshot wound to the head. But for more than two decades, her identity remained a mystery — until now.
WAVY News 10
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man murdered his 82-year-old father whom officers found unconscious at the bottom of a flight of basement stairs Tuesday. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department said Talat Hassanein died in the home where they found him in the 5500 block of Justis Place. That’s in the Alexandria area of the county.
ffxnow.com
fox5dc.com
loudounnow.com
Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School
One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
WTOP
Video shows men break into gas station through glass door to steal ATM
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for a string of ATM robberies in and around Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police released a video Friday of two suspects as they forced their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road. According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on July 19. The pair then used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away in an unknown direction.
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
Police: DUI suspect jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene
A New Hampshire man was arrested in Stafford County after police say he jumped on a passing garbage truck in an attempt to escape a DUI crash scene.
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
NBC Washington
