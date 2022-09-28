David Beador’s wife Lesley says she filed for divorce after dismissal claim

Lesley Beador claimed Tuesday she is now filing for divorce — a week after she alleged David Beador dismissed his petition. lesleybeador/Instagram

David Beador’s estranged wife Lesley Beador claimed Tuesday that she is now the one filing for divorce after alleging the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum withdrew his petition.

“I am filing for divorce,” the actress, 38, announced on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her and David’s daughter, Anna Love, while on a beach.

“While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best.”

Lesley added, “I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me.”

The mother of three concluded by saying she is “looking forward” to a “bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos. 💫”

Lesley’s latest claim that she has taken the reigns on the end of her marriage comes just a week after she took to her Instagram Stories to allege, “My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular programming.”

Lesley and David have been married for 23 months and share one child together. lesleybeador/Instagram

However, a spokesperson for the Superior Court of California in Orange County exclusively told Page Six last week that there had been no requests to dismiss David’s divorce petition.

We were also told there was no request in the filing queue and no evidence of a dismissal in the court docket, per online records.

As of Wednesday morning, David is still listed as the petitioner, and Lesley as the respondent, in their divorce case. There does not appear to be a separate petition filed by Lesley, as she claimed on her Instagram.

Neither David, his attorney or his estranged ex immediately returned Page Six’s requests for comment for further clarification.

Lesley also cryptically wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she has “a lot to share” and will do so “one day.”

David rose to prominence for his appearances on “RHOC” alongside his now ex-wife Shannon Beador.

“For now I’m going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos & laughing with friends,” she added.

David filed for divorce on Sept. 15 and listed that same date as his and Lesley’s date of separation, according to court records previously obtained by Page Six.

He cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of Anna Love.

David and Lesley have been married for nearly two years. They wed in October 2020.

The construction business owner was previously married to “RHOC” star Shannon Beador, with whom he shares three daughters: Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.