ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

David Beador’s wife Lesley says she filed for divorce after dismissal claim

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3QbP_0iDiRt8S00
Lesley Beador claimed Tuesday she is now filing for divorce — a week after she alleged David Beador dismissed his petition. lesleybeador/Instagram

David Beador’s estranged wife Lesley Beador claimed Tuesday that she is now the one filing for divorce after alleging the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum withdrew his petition.

“I am filing for divorce,” the actress, 38, announced on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her and David’s daughter, Anna Love, while on a beach.

“While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best.”

Lesley added, “I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me.”

The mother of three concluded by saying she is “looking forward” to a “bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos. 💫”

Lesley’s latest claim that she has taken the reigns on the end of her marriage comes just a week after she took to her Instagram Stories to allege, “My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular programming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKoyA_0iDiRt8S00
Lesley and David have been married for 23 months and share one child together. lesleybeador/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8tND_0iDiRt8S00
Lesley and David have been married for 23 months and share one child together. lesleybeador/Instagram

However, a spokesperson for the Superior Court of California in Orange County exclusively told Page Six last week that there had been no requests to dismiss David’s divorce petition.

We were also told there was no request in the filing queue and no evidence of a dismissal in the court docket, per online records.

As of Wednesday morning, David is still listed as the petitioner, and Lesley as the respondent, in their divorce case. There does not appear to be a separate petition filed by Lesley, as she claimed on her Instagram.

Neither David, his attorney or his estranged ex immediately returned Page Six’s requests for comment for further clarification.

Lesley also cryptically wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she has “a lot to share” and will do so “one day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF0cO_0iDiRt8S00
David rose to prominence for his appearances on “RHOC” alongside his now ex-wife Shannon Beador.

“For now I’m going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos & laughing with friends,” she added.

David filed for divorce on Sept. 15 and listed that same date as his and Lesley’s date of separation, according to court records previously obtained by Page Six.

He cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of Anna Love.

David and Lesley have been married for nearly two years. They wed in October 2020.

The construction business owner was previously married to “RHOC” star Shannon Beador, with whom he shares three daughters: Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Comments / 16

Trishb93
2d ago

Lesley looks like a clone of a younger Shannon. Guess hubby can’t stand getting older and wants to look at the younger so he can pretend he is not an old geezer trying to hang on to his youth. Pathetic.

Reply
9
M Jar
2d ago

It’s true. Wife #2 is reaping what she sowed. Shannon, good for you. You came out of this on top. David is a loser.

Reply
12
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support

Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Respondent
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King’s Order of Protection Request Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Has Been Dropped

Meghan King‘s order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, the request has been removed after the reality star, 37, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. Amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, King alleged that Edmonds, 52, exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her virtually and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before

Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne

The drama continues. The Aspen trip was some of the best TV that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could serve. And while I was pretty irritated about the “to be continued…” when the next episode continued to well, nothing, I will allow it. Because the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton is just too […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy