ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tituss Burgess slams ‘Little Mermaid’ haters: America is ‘a very racist country’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pc4Vr_0iDiRsFj00

Tituss Burgess wasn’t shocked by the negative reaction surrounding the new “Little Mermaid” trailer starring black actress Halle Bailey.

“You know what? I’m not surprised by anything. We live in America,” the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star, 43, told Page Six exclusively at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere on Tuesday.

“It’s a very racist country, it’s a very narrow-minded country, full of mental illness and people who cannot see the forest from the trees,” added Burgess, who originated the role of Sebastian the Crab on Broadway. “The movie is not made for them; it’s made for people with open minds.”

Within days of its debut earlier this month, the trailer for the live-action version of the classic Disney cartoon garnered nearly 14 million views and 626,000 “likes,” but YouTube reportedly was forced to disable “dislikes” after receiving 1.5 million thumbs-downs.

The upcoming film also received plenty of love, though, as social media was flooded with adorable videos of young black girls thrilled to see that Ariel looked just like them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzeuj_0iDiRsFj00
Halle Bailey’s remake premieres in May 2023.
Disney

Burgess made sure to note that the mermaid, based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, isn’t real.

“It’s fictional!” he exclaimed to us. “She doesn’t exist, so there’s that! [That’s] all the information you need about the people who are feeling cantankerous about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3colNi_0iDiRsFj00
Burgess played Sebastian in the Broadway production of “The Little Mermaid.”
WireImage

The Emmy nominee is certainly busy these days.

“I just finished ‘Snow White’ for Disney. I play Bashful,” he shared. “I just finished a show for Disney+ called ‘Best in Snow.’ I’m the host of that. I just filmed some stuff for ‘The Wonder Years,’ and I’m about to film another movie for Disney+.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5TH8_0iDiRsFj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXnPK_0iDiRsFj00

When Page Six jokingly asked whether Disney had him on retainer, Burgess quipped, “They should!”

Also walking the red carpet at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere were the movie’s stars, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, the latter of whom brought along her rarely seen 13-year-old twin daughters , Marion and Tabitha.

Comments / 3

Related
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Kathy Najimy
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#United States#Mermaid#Racism#Film Star#Disney
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy