WyoPreps Week 5 High School Football Broadcast Links

It's Week 5 of the prep football season in Wyoming. Games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday around the state. This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
Thoughts On Okemos HS Ending Its Football Season Early

I have covered high school sports in the Lansing area for nearly 20 years now. And I've seen quite a few things that have made me happy, mad, excited, relieved, and disappointed. Well, what we have going on now with Okemos football is probably among the most disappointing this that...
OKEMOS, MI
Final Tuneups For Calhoun County Football

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County teams play final regular-season matches before this weekend’s Calhoun County Tournament THURSDAY’S MATCHES Donoho 3, Woodland 1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16) Pleasant Valley 3, Glencoe 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14) Jacksonville at White Plains Fort Payne 3, Oxford 1 (25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16) Faith Christian 3, Wadley 0 (25-23, 25-19, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Prep football: Here are 3 local games we're following Friday

The District 9-5A opener for Brother Martin (3-1) will come against a Karr team that won its district opener last week, defeating St. Augustine 49-7. The teams split a pair of nondistrict games the last two times they met: Brother Martin won 44-41 in 2015 and Karr won 55-46 in 2016.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week-Sept 22-25

Welcome to another edition of the High School Sports Pics of the Week. This time around we have some images of the State Tennis Tournament as well as the old stand-bys like football, volleyball cross country, and girls swimming. It's great to see the effort that these athletes are putting...
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps Spotlight: #4 Encampment at #5 Kaycee [VIDEO]

WyoPreps puts the spotlight on a ranked game in Class 1A-6 Man this week, as fourth-ranked Encampment visits No. 5 Kaycee on Friday afternoon. This is a non-conference game for both teams. The Buckaroos are 4-0 on the season with victories over H.E.M., Meeteetse, Ten Sleep, and Midwest. The Tigers...
KAYCEE, WY
WyoPreps Game of the Week: #1 East at #2 Sheridan [VIDEO]

The top two teams in Class 4A square off at No. 1 Cheyenne East visits No. 2 Sheridan in the WyoPreps Big School Game of the Week. Both teams are 5-0 on the season. East has wins over Campbell County, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Laramie, and Rock Springs. They’re outscoring their opponents by a whopping 29 points per game.
SHERIDAN, WY
Casper, WY
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

