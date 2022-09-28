Procter & Gamble Hair Care Brands Gold Series by Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders Announce Awardees of $1 Million #RootedinScience Scholarship

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

Procter & Gamble (P&G) haircare brands Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders today announced the 31 recipients of the second annual Rooted in Science Scholarship, developed in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to award scholarships to Black students pursuing degrees in STEM fields at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and UNCF -member schools. P&G longtime partner UNCF will facilitate the distribution of funds.

Gold Series and Royal Oils and has committed to providing $1 Million in total scholarships to support the growth and development of future Black STEM-focused innovators.

A 2019 Pew Research Center study revealed that Black professionals remain underrepresented in the STEM workforce, making up nearly 9%. Additionally, a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center reports that 69% of Black college graduates working in a STEM job say that someone made them feel excited about their abilities in related subjects, with 68% sharing that someone helped them see the relevance of these fields for their job or career.

Gold Series from Pantene was formulated by Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair and provide superior moisturization. Through decades of cutting-edge innovation and technology, plus on-going research of textured hair, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders was also developed to deliver superior scalp care and moisturization for any style.

“With the success of our inaugural program in 2021, we are honored to recognize the 2022 Rooted in Science Scholarship recipients,” says Atiya Jordan-Brown, P&G Beauty, Senior Scientist. “Black students are actualizing their dreams and taking steps to become the future of the STEM workforce,” she adds.

“UNCF is proud to play a role in narrowing the diversity gap in STEM fields that create innovation across diverse communities and around the world,” says Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “We applaud Procter & Gamble for their commitment and financial support.”

Recipients of the Rooted in Science Scholarship will each receive up to $5,000 a year for up to two years for expenses associated with pursuing their degree. Recipients include:

Aaliyah Lemons, University of Texas at Austin

Ariel Lane, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

RaQuez Martin, Georgia State University

Adrana Oniovosa, University of Texas at Austin

Ayana Boyd, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Shannon Stewart, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro

Alysia Mccray, Duquesne University

Camryn Woolfolk, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Zina Asante, Emmanuel College

Amber Brown, George Mason University

Cha'Niya Skinner, Alabama State University

Lisa Chomba, Salem State University

Che'Isha Johnson, Talladega College

Jada Gillard, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University

Madison Burns, Georgia State University

Darynaisha Crawford, Dillard University

Jae Walls, Tennessee State University

Madison Clay, Livingstone College

Ireolu Orenuga, Virginia Commonwealth University

Jahia Collier, Hampton University

MaryAgnes Balogun, Morgan State University

Jacksyn-Symone Sallay, Barnard College

Kyra Kirby, Prairie View A & M University

Moustapha Salane, City University of New York The City College

Kamiyah Hicks, University of Kansas Main Campus

Janiya Brooks, Howard University

Nadine Simprevil, New York University

Kaylin Butler, Bennett College

Nasara Knight, San Diego State University

Kirstin Patterson, Dillard University

Nicole Akinseye, Howard University

About Gold Series from Pantene

Gold Series from Pantene is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was co-created with Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series collection is powered by Pro-V blends and protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders

Developed specifically for textured hair by a team of Black scientists, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders provides expertly designed scalp relief and luxuriously moisturized hair for all natural, relaxed, curly and coily crowns.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

