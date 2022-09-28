Last night, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 61st home run this season. And the ball he hit went right through the glove of a fan in Toronto. There's a dispute over whether or not Barry Bonds can be considered the real single-season home run record holder. He was involved in a scandal where it came to light that during that season, Bonds had used anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Sadly, that record will always have a stain on it. However, the fact that he hit 73 home runs that season still stands. He did that.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO