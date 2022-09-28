ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tribune-Review

Penguins announce lineup for preseason game against Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their lineup for Saturday’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center. Forwards — Corey Andonovski, Raivis Ansons, Drake Caggiula, Jamie Devane, Filip Hallander, Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Legare, Alex Nylander, Drew O’Connor, Kyle Olson, Ryan Poehling, Valtteri Puustinen, Radim Zohorna. Defensemen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Weather Games Played By The Buffalo Bills Since 2000

There's a reason why people say any team can win on "any given Sunday" in the NFL. One of the factors to add in...the weather!. You can have an incredible team and still find a way to lose to an awful one. Sometimes your team is just having an "off" day. But sometimes it's the weather that has a huge impact on the outcome.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern

The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

15 Players Listed on the Buffalo Bills Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills finished up practice on Wednesday, as they get ready for another road game, this time in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday at 1 pm. The big news this past Sunday in Miami were the number of injuries the Bills were dealing with; whether it was the list of players who did not play at all or the players who left because of injury.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here

It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blue Jays Fan Dropped Record Setting Ball In Toronto

Last night, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 61st home run this season. And the ball he hit went right through the glove of a fan in Toronto. There's a dispute over whether or not Barry Bonds can be considered the real single-season home run record holder. He was involved in a scandal where it came to light that during that season, Bonds had used anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Sadly, that record will always have a stain on it. However, the fact that he hit 73 home runs that season still stands. He did that.
MLB
Craig Rivet
Andrew Peters
Yardbarker

Expectations for Sabres' Rookie Owen Power

Owen Power looks slated to begin his rookie season with the Buffalo Sabres when their 2022-23 campaign starts on Oct. 13 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The first selection of the 2021 NHL Draft impressed during his brief introduction at the end of last season and everyone is eager to see what will come next.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Former Buffalo Bills Nominated For The Hall Of Fame

The NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame this week and six former Buffalo Bills players made the list. Here are the six former Bills Players that could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Ruben Brown -...
NFL
#Dallas Stars#Ottawa Senators#Nhl#The Buffalo Bills#The Buffalo Sabres#The Philadelphia Flyers#Americans#Espn#Gm
Yardbarker

Canucks confirm analyst Rachel Doerrie's departure, but questions remain

Doerrie was hired by president Jim Rutherford to join the club’s analytics department in late January 2022, but worked remotely from her home in Toronto before moving out to Vancouver at the beginning of September. Just days before training camp in Whistler, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau brought Doerrie’s...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames assign 11 players to the AHL's Wranglers

In advance of Friday’s pre-season game in Edmonton, the Calgary Flames have made another round of cuts. The club announced that they’ve assigned 11 players to their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. Headed to the AHL camp are goaltenders Brad Arvanitis and Daniil Chechelev, defencemen Josh Brook, Simon...
NHL
NHL

Predators Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series

Nashville Departs for Europe After Going 3-0-1 in First Four Preseason Games. Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Jets' Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp

He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
NHL
Yardbarker

Evan Rodrigues Might Be Avalanche's Secret Weapon

Nathan MacKinnon’s new contract was easily the biggest deal of the offseason for the Colorado Avalanche. But there was another contract that flew under the radar a bit. The Avs brought in forward Evan Rodrigues on a one-year, $2 million deal late in free agency that could be a boon for a team with some uncertainty on its second line.
DENVER, CO
Power 93.7 WBLK

WATCH: Massive Sports Moment For Fans In New York

It doesn't matter if you have been following the New York Yankees for your entire life or just hopped on the proverbial band wagon this week. What happened in Toronto this week was something we all can be excited we were alive to witness. Sports fans across New York State...
BRONX, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers

Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

