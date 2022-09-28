Hurricane Ian tracker 8 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it moves inland Wednesday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties are also under an Extreme Wind Warning.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 8 p.m., it had weakened, and had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was near Arcadia, about 30 miles northeast of Punta Gorda and 95 miles south-southwest of Orlando, moving north-northeast at 8 mph.

“It will continue to move north-northeast into Hardee and Polk counties before moving near Orlando as a tropical storm,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Eric Stone.

Tampa Bay remains under a hurricane warning.

Aside from the hurricane-force winds, tornadoes are also possible across Central and South Florida.

Ian was expected to emerge over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday night, turn toward the north and travel over the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday.

New watches and warnings were issued for North Carolina and South Carolina Wednesday evening.

Central Florida and northeast Florida are expected to see 12 to 20 inches of rain, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 30 inches. The storm could dump another 6 to 8 inches of rain on South Florida and the Florida Keys with some areas seeing about 12 inches.

Central Florida is vulnerable for “widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding,” with “major to record” flooding along rivers, the NHC added.

Tampa Bay and other parts of Florida are also under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas:

Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor (12 to 18 feet)

Middle of Longboat Key to Englewood (6 to 10 feet)

Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee (8 to 12 feet)

Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable (5 to 8 feet)

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay (4 to 6 feet)

Suwannee River to Anclote River (3 to 5 feet)

Lower Keys from Key West to Big Pine Key, including the Dry Tortugas (3 to 5 feet)

Flagler/Volusia County Line to South Santee River including St. Johns River (3 to 5 feet)

St. Johns River south of Julington (2 to 4 feet)

East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge (2 to 4 feet)

Florida Keys east of Big Pine Key (2 to 4 feet)

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line (1 to 3 feet)

North of South Santee River to Surf City, North Carolina (1 to 3 feet)

The NHC said the deepest water will be near and to the right of the hurricane’s center, where large waves will accompany the storm surge. The flooding is dependent on the timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, creating varying levels of floodwaters over short distances.

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 5 p.m. ET. Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Surf City

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

North of South Santee River to Little River Inlet

Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…