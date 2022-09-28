ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Coalition of Health Services to host celebratory roundtable

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSkv_0iDiR7IB00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Coalition of Health Services announced that it will host a celebration next month after the Nurse-Family Partnership program has been implemented in Amarillo for the last five years.

According to a news release from the coalition, the group will host a roundtable featuring State Rep. Four Price R-Texas District 87 at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. The partnership is a national program that serves first-time moms and their children who are impacted by economic inequality.

“Nurse-Family Partnership makes a long-lasting difference in the lives of the children and families who participate in the program,” Carolyn Witherspoon, the executive director at the Coalition of Health Services, said in the release. “It is proven that communities are healthier and stronger because of the impact of Nurse-Family Partnership. After five years of offering NFP to local families, we expect the benefits to be seen for generations to come.”

During the roundtable, the release said Price will hear from nurse home visitors and their clients as they share their stories about their experiences with the program. The free Nurse-Family Partnership helps women pregnant with their first child by having a personal nurse who works beside them through their pregnancy and until their child’s second birthday.

According to the release, the coalition expects the partnership to serve around 100 families this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community leaders to host book giveaway at Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chick-fil-A Leader Academy as part of LonghornLIFE Student Leadership at Caprock High School, along with Storybridge have partnered for the One Million Book Giveaway event at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Caprock, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave. According to event organizers, leaders will bundle 175 sets of five separate book […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Sept. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Sept. 30 COVID-19 Report Card, 12 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Health
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to offer free pet microchips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare department announced that the department will offer residents free pet microchips throughout the month of October. According to a news release, the department is providing the service as part of the Maddie’s Fund organization’s “Return to Home Challenge.” Officials said that […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Family Partnership#Economic Inequality#State#Nfp
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 933 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Amazon to reopen Friday with no evidence of bed bugs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amazon said the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse will reopen Friday after no evidence of bed bugs was found throughout the facility. This comes after the facility was closed Tuesday after reports of an infestation of bed bugs being found in the building. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center pre-trial hearing hosted in district court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for the city of Amarillo, Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly and the Texas Attorney General’s office met virtually Friday morning, ironing out various details in a pre-trial hearing surrounding the ongoing Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related litigation. This comes before the parties appear in front of Judge William Sowder […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy