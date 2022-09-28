Read full article on original website
Butler Fall Invitational up next for UE women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A busy stretch continues for the University of Evansville women’s golf team, who will compete at the Butler Fall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. Highland Country Club in Indianapolis will host the 54-hole tournament. Two rounds are set for Monday with the final 18 to take place on Tuesday. Par is 70 and the yardage is set at 6,040.
Trailblazers stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after sweep of Wabash Valley
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazers continue to stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after notching their 19th consecutive Region 24 victory Thursday night on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night at the P.E. Complex. Before the game, members of the VU volleyball team recognized different members of the...
USI Volleyball hosts familiar foe to end homestand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-14, 0-3 OVC) welcomes back former NCAA Division II and Great Lakes Valley Conference competitor, Lindenwood University (3-8, 0-2 OVC), to Screaming Eagles Arena for a pair of matches set for Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. This is the first meeting between the two clubs since joining the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA DI in early 2022.
UE Athletic Training Adds Cincinnati Location to List of Clinical Partners
EVANSVILLE, IN (09/27/2022) The Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program at the University of Evansville (UE) has added Mercy Health in Cincinnati as a new site for immersive clinical education. With this location, students in the program now have the opportunity to work in a performing arts environment with the Cincinnati Ballet.
NOTICE OF THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (local time), in Room 307 of the Civic Center, 1 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
MEET CHRISTOPHER D. COOKE CANIDATE FOR KNIGHT TOWNSHIP ADVISORY BOARD
Accomplishments OF Christopher D. Cooke Candidate For Knight Township Advisory Board. Local City of Evansville City Cemeteries Superintendent, Chris Cooke, is running for the Knight Township Trustee Advisory Board. Cooke is an Evansville native and graduate of both Harrison High School (1994) and Wabash College (1998). Cooke resides in Knight Township and is married to his wife, Liesl Disch. They have four rescue dogs. (Buster, Clifford, Allie, and Walter)
MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE RECENT POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS A SUCCESS
MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL. Earlier this week Evansville Mayoral candidate Cheryl Musgrave attended a political fundraiser in her honor at the home of John and Gail Dunn. It’s a well-known fact that this political fundraising event generated an impressive sum of money on behalf of...
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES
OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICES IN THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 ELECTION. (Attached below are two (2) OP-Ed articles that THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER has posted without bias, opinion, or editing in order for our readers to get an idea of why they have decided to run for political office in the upcoming November 8, 2022, General election)
OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
OP-ED: Sheriff Candidate Lieutenant Noah Robinson Offers His Thoughts On The Election
This nearly two-year journey that I embarked on in January of 2021 has been nothing short of an adventure. Working as a full-time sheriff’s deputy while also campaigning 40 hours a week has been the challenge of a lifetime, both for me and my family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, the team we have assembled, the consensus we have built, and the work we have done.
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
