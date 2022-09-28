Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Butler Fall Invitational up next for UE women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A busy stretch continues for the University of Evansville women’s golf team, who will compete at the Butler Fall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. Highland Country Club in Indianapolis will host the 54-hole tournament. Two rounds are set for Monday with the final 18 to take place on Tuesday. Par is 70 and the yardage is set at 6,040.
city-countyobserver.com
Trailblazers stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after sweep of Wabash Valley
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazers continue to stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after notching their 19th consecutive Region 24 victory Thursday night on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night at the P.E. Complex. Before the game, members of the VU volleyball team recognized different members of the...
atozsports.com
The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious
There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
city-countyobserver.com
UE Athletic Training Adds Cincinnati Location to List of Clinical Partners
EVANSVILLE, IN (09/27/2022) The Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program at the University of Evansville (UE) has added Mercy Health in Cincinnati as a new site for immersive clinical education. With this location, students in the program now have the opportunity to work in a performing arts environment with the Cincinnati Ballet.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (local time), in Room 307 of the Civic Center, 1 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
Cheatham County teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
clarksvillenow.com
TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
14news.com
Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Alcoa confirm they are resuming mining operations at a portion of the North Field at Liberty Mine, close to Chandler. In a letter to neighbors, they explained operations were stopped there in 2018 after it became more cost effect to buy coal than to mine it.
