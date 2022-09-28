ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

Butler Fall Invitational up next for UE women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A busy stretch continues for the University of Evansville women’s golf team, who will compete at the Butler Fall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. Highland Country Club in Indianapolis will host the 54-hole tournament. Two rounds are set for Monday with the final 18 to take place on Tuesday. Par is 70 and the yardage is set at 6,040.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Trailblazers stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after sweep of Wabash Valley

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazers continue to stay unbeaten in Region 24 play after notching their 19th consecutive Region 24 victory Thursday night on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night at the P.E. Complex. Before the game, members of the VU volleyball team recognized different members of the...
VINCENNES, IN
atozsports.com

The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious

There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
Clarksville, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Clarksville, IN
Nashville, TN
Sports
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in Parkway accident dies

The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalhousie University#Golf Club#Clarksville Country Club#Belmont University#Usi#The Screaming Eagles
city-countyobserver.com

UE Athletic Training Adds Cincinnati Location to List of Clinical Partners

EVANSVILLE, IN (09/27/2022) The Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program at the University of Evansville (UE) has added Mercy Health in Cincinnati as a new site for immersive clinical education. With this location, students in the program now have the opportunity to work in a performing arts environment with the Cincinnati Ballet.
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

NOTICE OF THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING

The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (local time), in Room 307 of the Civic Center, 1 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Alcoa confirm they are resuming mining operations at a portion of the North Field at Liberty Mine, close to Chandler. In a letter to neighbors, they explained operations were stopped there in 2018 after it became more cost effect to buy coal than to mine it.
CHANDLER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy