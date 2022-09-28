Read full article on original website
New Beginnings reopens donations for incoming refugees
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin will be getting some more refugees. Now, New Beginnings for Refugees is in need of more donations to help incoming families this fall. New Beginnings for Refugees is reopening donations beginning October 1st as a new set of refugees make their way to Wausau.
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
Oneida Nation, state unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have unveiled new dual-language signs on state highways. “Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”
Sniffspot rentals offer benefits for dogs
FAIRCHILD & TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Private dog parks are gaining popularity for pet parents as a safe place to provide their dogs with physical and mental exercise. Sniffspot started in Seattle in 2018 with community members renting out their yards and private land to dog owners. It can be especially beneficial for reactive dogs that don’t do well around other dogs.
First Alert Weather: Warming into the month of October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another frosty and chilly start to the day, Thursday. A Freeze Warning in effect through 8 AM Thursday for certain locations in our viewing area. This includes Adams, Juneau, and Jackson county. Improvements will be made later in the day and for the start of October over the weekend.
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man is expected to plead guilty to the murders of two brothers from Shawano County Friday morning. Garland Nelson has a plea hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. in Cass County, Missouri. His jury trial has been canceled. Nelson is anticipated to enter guilty pleas to multiple counts in Missouri, including the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel. Nelson is charged with killing the brothers over a cattle debt. Nelson was facing the death penalty in the state case, but that could be avoided by pleading guilty.
WPS crews ready to help with hurricane-related power outages when needed
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies have released more than 75 contracted line crews to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. While, WPS doesn’t have any actual employees who are heading down to Florida it is taking part in mutual aid calls to see what utility companies down there need.
First Alert Weather: Staying bright, warmer into start of October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday in North Central Wisconsin featured a milder afternoon as the temperature rose into the low to mid 60s, which is close to average levels for the end of September. Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night with lows by daybreak on Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s north to the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. By the way, the growing season is now over across most of the region, with the exception of Juneau & Adams Counties.
Report shows fatal domestic abuse cases up in Wisconsin in 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2021, 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence. It was 12 more deaths than the previous year. Of those who died in 2021, 65 were homicide victims – up from 58 in 2020 – and 11 were perpetrators of homicide who died by suicide – up from 8 in 2020. Over half (52%) of victims were the perpetrator’s current or former intimate partner.
Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Childcare continues to be an ongoing issue for many across the country and in central Wisconsin. Now, six community partners are joining forces to discuss the lack of childcare accessibility. It’s part of the Marathon County Community Conversation on Childcare. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce...
AARP says voters 50 and older in the state are influential in elections
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022. For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November ballot. Opponents to the measure are pressing to block it from once again receiving support from a majority of voters. Recreational marijuana...
Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin. Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
