WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday in North Central Wisconsin featured a milder afternoon as the temperature rose into the low to mid 60s, which is close to average levels for the end of September. Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night with lows by daybreak on Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s north to the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. By the way, the growing season is now over across most of the region, with the exception of Juneau & Adams Counties.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO