Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
Memphis Grizzlies Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
There are few worse feelings in this world than losing something you need. NBA teams are no different. Suppose you’re a guitarist on your way to a big gig. Where did that guitar pick go? Suddenly, excitement becomes anxiety. Alternatively, nobody’s going to pay you to paint their house if you can’t find your brush.
3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Browns in week four
The Atlanta Falcons end their west coast road trip after going 1-1 on the road and will return to Atlanta to take on the Cleveland Browns. Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension. This puts all of the focus for Atlanta squarely on...
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin signs with Celtics for one-year
The Boston Celtics have been exploring ways to bolster their frontcourt depth in the wake of injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, and they are hoping a six-time NBA All-Star can help address that need. Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Mavs Preseason Profile: How Much Will Dwight Powell Produce Off Bench?
Dwight Powell started in 71 of 82 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season, but his role could be vastly different this season.
3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
Yardbarker
Rockets Continue Adding Assets From Mavs Christian Wood Trade
HOUSTON — It's been three months since the Houston Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The original deal netted the Rockets Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But general manager Rafael Stone alluded that he could expand on the trade.
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks showed interest in trading for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
The Milwaukee Bucks had a mostly pedestrian offseason this season with acquiring new talent. The Bucks signed Joe Ingles in free agency to add to a roster that will be mostly the same following several re-signings. A report came out recently that the Bucks showed interest in former NBA Sixth Man of the Year but couldn’t close the deal.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally
Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1.
FanSided
