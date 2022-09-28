ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support

Slide 1 of 31: Shaquille O'Neal dominated the NBA for 19 seasons. During that time, he won four championships and amassed millions. Today, Shaq earns millions endorsing nearly everything, and his children get no handouts from him. Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support.
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”

In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News

There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
