ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ngGh_0iDiPWxR00
Greg Nash President Biden speaks at an event in the Rose Garden to discuss healthcare costs and protecting Medicare and Social Security on Wednesday, September 27, 2022.

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning.

“Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”

The president went on to cite projections from White House experts that the hurricane has only disrupted the production of about 190,000 barrels of oil per day, or under 2 percent of domestic daily production.

“This small, temporary storm impact on oil production provides no excuse for price increases at the pump,” he added, vowing to ask for an investigation of potential price gouging if gas prices do not reflect that.

Analysis by Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy Tuesday night indicated that about 20 percent of gas stations in Tampa, where the storm is projected to hit, are without fuel.

However, De Haan said average prices throughout the Sunshine State are holding steady, as the storm has not affected Gulf of Mexico refinery operations overall. Those operations are not in the storm’s forecasted path as of Wednesday morning. But, should the storm veer west, it could threaten refining operations off Louisiana and Texas.

While gas prices rose an average of five cents a gallon over the past week, AAA attributed this increase to planned maintenance at refining facilities as well as a fire at an Ohio BP refinery.

The Biden administration has frequently accused the fossil fuel industry of price gouging, particularly in late spring of this year when gas prices hit record highs. White House and administration officials have often cited the industry’s 9,000 unused oil drilling permits on federal and tribal lands, a combination of existing permits from former President Trump and permits granted under Biden.

“In an unfolding weather event, our industry is focused on keeping the energy market well-supplied and delivering fuels where they are needed most while ensuring the safety of our workforce,” an API spokesperson told The Hill in a statement. “Gasoline prices are determined by market forces — not individual companies — and claims that the price at the pump is anything but a function of supply and demand are false.”

Updated 1:54 p.m.

Comments / 113

Biscuits and Gravy
3d ago

I'm sure they are all Petrified of this warning. Wait, Doesn't the Dems and the Lamestream media swear up and down that The President doesn't control gas prices. He doesn't influence the price at the pump. Well, another myth busted Do us a favor, and someone tell Biden to simply Keep his mouth shut.

Reply(1)
83
Christine Woods
2d ago

we don't need your advice Biden. telling people how to do their job you think they're going to stop for you you're the ones who made this catastrophe

Reply(3)
39
John Willey
2d ago

what exactly does the phrase "White House experts" mean???? Also, just how afraid should the oil and gas industry been of Joe and his "warning"??? Also, are we supposed to take anything coming out of the white house seriously??

Reply(12)
30
Related
Benzinga

Trump Accuses Biden Of Keeping Gas Prices Low Ahead Of Election, Claims They Will Soon 'Go Higher Than Anybody Ever Imagined'

Donald Trump was at his vitriolic best at a campaign rally he attended in Youngstown, Ohio to support Republican Senate candidate James Vance. What Happened: Leveling an accusation at President Joe Biden, Trump suggested that he is artificially keeping gasoline prices low just ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, video clips of the speech shared on Twitter showed.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Hurricane Ian#American#Aaa#Maintenan
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

709K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy