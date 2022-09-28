Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden: ‘Every single minute counts’ in Hurricane Ian recovery, response
President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina. “With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian...
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Bay News 9
Ian's Aftermath: State response efforts, road conditions, airport updates, power outages and more
FLORIDA — State emergency operations have been underway since Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic winds and rain across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida's Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie were able to survey the damage in Charlotte and Lee counties on Thursday, two of the hardest hit counties in the state. More than 700 people have been rescued in those counties so far.
Bay News 9
Biden says Ian could be 'deadliest' hurricane in Florida history, plans to visit state soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," citing reports of "substantial loss of life" as the storm moves northeast and slowly out of the state after making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon. Biden spoke after receiving a briefing at...
Bay News 9
Wind gust and rainfall reports from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian lashed Florida with torrential rain and intense wind. See what some of the preliminary numbers are from across the state. Sort the information by clicking/tapping the top of a column, and scroll down in the table to see more. Rainfall reports are from mid-morning Friday or earlier, and...
Bay News 9
Deaths 'in the hundreds' from Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, Sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Bay News 9
