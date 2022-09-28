ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Ian's Aftermath: State response efforts, road conditions, airport updates, power outages and more

FLORIDA — State emergency operations have been underway since Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic winds and rain across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida's Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie were able to survey the damage in Charlotte and Lee counties on Thursday, two of the hardest hit counties in the state. More than 700 people have been rescued in those counties so far.
Bay News 9

Wind gust and rainfall reports from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian lashed Florida with torrential rain and intense wind. See what some of the preliminary numbers are from across the state. Sort the information by clicking/tapping the top of a column, and scroll down in the table to see more. Rainfall reports are from mid-morning Friday or earlier, and...
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Bay News 9

Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now

Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Bay News 9

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
Bay News 9

Texans disagree on how to solve fentanyl crisis

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has cost the state billions of dollars. Its purpose is to address criminal activity along the border. The governor’s most recent target is fentanyl. Abbott was not available for an interview. But during a recent press conference, he...
Bay News 9

Growing number of hospitals dealing with shortage of nurses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new report from the Kentucky Hospital Association shows hospitals in the state face a shortage of nurses that is already affecting patient care and could lead to hospital closures. Mike Sherrod, who runs TriStar Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green and chairs the Kentucky Hospital Association...
Bay News 9

Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York

Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
Bay News 9

Lawmakers agree: More Texas kids need insurance

AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows that the Lone Star State had the highest children’s uninsured rate in the country last year. Nearly 12% of Texas kids don’t have coverage. That’s more than double the national average. “There are 400,000 eligible kids that we saw as...
Bay News 9

Wisconsin ovarian cancer survivor advocates for early detection

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Being a mother is Ashley Fenderson’s greatest accomplishment. She calls her two-year-old daughter, Lexi, a warrior. Her journey to motherhood wasn’t easy. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while trying to conceive. “I went through three cycles of chemotherapy every three weeks,” said...
