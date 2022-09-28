Read full article on original website
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
Saints fans are given zero closure concerning Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are in the middle of a massive waiting game. They are waiting for legal action concerning his arrest in February. Lawyers are still trying to iron out details. As time goes by, a suspension this season for Kamara becomes less and...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
6 players upgraded on Saints Thursday injury report; big absences continue
The initial injury report for Week 4 was extensive, but we saw a number of positive signs on Thursday. That comes with the obvious exception: The player we were told to expect out there … was not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
Antonio Brown actually made life easier for the Buccaneers
Here we are, less than a year after Antonio Brown quit on the Buccaneers during the middle of a game, and we can only be thankful for that moment. Antonio Brown quitting on the Buccaneers while the team was losing to the Jets was one of the most bizarre story lines of the 2021 season for Tampa.
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Jaguars' Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed four players as questionable for a Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, including receiver Zay Jones and Shaquill Griffin. Jones, 27, leads the Jaguars in receptions with 19 and caught his first touchdown of the season last week. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Jones was held out Thursday due to an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Saints again without Jameis Winston at Thursday practice
Coach and player gave confident reports about Jameis Winston’s availability for Thursday’s Saints practice in London. It wasn’t the case. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited again at Saints practice
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Kamara was also a limited participant on Wednesday as he continues to manage a ribs injury. He out-touched Mark Ingram 15-5 in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. Kamara will hopefully be healthier and more effective in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
Bush Details Payton’s Answer When Agent Told Saints Not to Draft Him
The former New Orleans running back nearly missed out on playing in the Big Easy during his NFL career.
