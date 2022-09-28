Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Adobe’s Figma deal brings new users to open-source challenger Penpot, which just raised $8 million
Kaleidos, the startup behind open-source design software Penpot, said it raised $8 million in new funding two weeks after Adobe agreed to buy Figma for $20 billion. The Penpot software has received infrastructure upgrades to handle the greater load of online use, and the CEO of Kaleidos said people are signing up because of concerns about Adobe.
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
TechCrunch
Coalesce lands fresh capital to transform data at ‘enterprise scale’
Petrossian met Coalesce’s other co-founder, Satish Jayanthi, at WhereScape, where the two were responsible for solving data warehouse problems for large organizations. (In computing, a “data warehouse” refers to systems used for reporting and data analysis — analysis usually germane to business intelligence.) Their clients often encountered challenges in transforming data, Petrossian says, as well as documenting these transformations in a way that made intuitive sense.
TechCrunch
Arrival produces long-awaited battery-electric commercial van
The Arrival van is the first vehicle built at the company’s Microfactory in Bicester, U.K., which uses autonomous mobile robots instead of a traditional assembly line. The remaining vans built this year will be earmarked for testing, validation and quality control, rather than customer delivery. “Although we have not...
Regie.ai Raises $10 Million to Solve Content Creation and Management Challenges at Scale Using AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Regie.ai, the GPT-3 powered SaaS platform that elevates organizations’ sales and marketing content across teams and mediums, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, and prominent angel investors. Funds will be used for product development as the company continues to add features to its platform. A first-of-its-kind offering designed specifically for enterprise sales and marketing teams, Regie.ai uses generative AI to make it easier than ever for companies to automatically generate quality copy and content, store it for sharing, approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences to sales engagement platforms, and suggest copy improvements based on campaign results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006156/en/ Regie.ai uses generative AI to streamline all content workflows of enterprise revenue teams. It makes it easy for sales & marketing teams to generate fully structured campaigns, store it for sharing & approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences directly to sales engagement and marketing automation platforms, and suggest improvements based on campaign performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
TechCrunch
Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform
Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
The Verge
What Figma plans to do inside Adobe
Believe it or not, Dylan Field tells me over Zoom this week, when he started Figma he was only thinking about one thing: making cool design tools. In was 2012, and Field and co-founder Evan Wallace had the idea of building design software for the web browser — making the design process live, interactive, and collaborative — in ways it hadn’t really been in software before.
TechCrunch
Ox Security lands $34M in seed funding to strengthen software supply chains
One startup, Ox Security, is forging ahead with an alternative to SBOMs it’s calling Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which Ox claims goes further by covering not only the code in final software products but also the procedures and processes that impacted the software throughout its development. PBOM seems to be gaining traction. Despite being founded less than a year ago, Ox has raised $34 million in seed funding — a fact that it disclosed today — and has 30 customers including FICO, Kaltura and Marqeta.
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transportation
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today it’s hardware, robotics and mobility. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML...
TechCrunch
Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI
Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results. Millen was formerly a VP at T-Mobile, leading the national sales teams (e.g., strategic accounts and public sector).
New Spectro Cloud Palette Edge Platform Brings World-Class Security and Operational Efficiencies to Kubernetes at the Edge
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, a leader in modern Kubernetes (K8s) management software, today announced a major new release of its Palette Edge platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
TechCrunch
Build for the future now with Mammoth Biosciences and Mayfield
Trevor Martin’s Mammoth Biosciences aims to use CRISPR technology to democratize disease detection. Join this TechCrunch Live event to hear from Trevor Martin and Mayfield investor Ursheet Parikh on how Mammoth Biosciences positioned itself to achieve the lofty goal. Spoiler: Trevor Martin spent time putting the basics in place to ensure future success.
TechCrunch
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
TechCrunch
Everstores, an OpenStore-style D2C Shopify aggregator out of Europe, emerges from stealth with €18 million
In stealth, it has picked up three businesses, and — according to co-CEO Kristoffer Herskind (who co-founded the business with two others, Carlos Lopez as co-CEO and CTO Kirill Martynov) — some 100 million data points from around 500 Shopify-powered D2C brands that have signed up as potential acquisition candidates.
TechCrunch
Stockholm-based Ripe helps product-led B2B companies find the ripest leads in their customer base
A key difference is that the most successful product-led companies only reach out to a small portion of users that sign up for their product — 14%, according to OpenView’s third annual product benchmarks report. For companies hoping to emulate the success of Figma, Slack, Zoom and the...
Intel Accelerates Developer Innovation with Open, Software-First Approach
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- On Day 2 of Intel Innovation, Intel illustrated how its efforts and investments to foster an open ecosystem catalyze community innovation, from silicon to systems to apps and across all levels of the software stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005326/en/ The two-day Intel Innovation 2022 event closes Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with a keynote featuring Intel Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender. During the two-day event, Intel demonstrated the power of an open ecosystem and introduced new products, developer tools and services to make developers’ work easier and more efficient. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
