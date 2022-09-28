SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Regie.ai, the GPT-3 powered SaaS platform that elevates organizations’ sales and marketing content across teams and mediums, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, and prominent angel investors. Funds will be used for product development as the company continues to add features to its platform. A first-of-its-kind offering designed specifically for enterprise sales and marketing teams, Regie.ai uses generative AI to make it easier than ever for companies to automatically generate quality copy and content, store it for sharing, approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences to sales engagement platforms, and suggest copy improvements based on campaign results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006156/en/ Regie.ai uses generative AI to streamline all content workflows of enterprise revenue teams. It makes it easy for sales & marketing teams to generate fully structured campaigns, store it for sharing & approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences directly to sales engagement and marketing automation platforms, and suggest improvements based on campaign performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO