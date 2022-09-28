Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets preseason: Chinakhov stands out in loss to St. Louis Blues
After getting two goals by Yegor Chinakhov, the Blue Jackets allowed four unanswered goals in a 4-2 loss Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. Chinakhov scored in the first and second period to give Columbus a 2-0 lead, but St. Louis stormed back to win on goals by Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Bortuzzo, Hugh McGing and Niko Mikkola. ...
Flyers Notes: Team Makes Cuts, Tortorella on Captaincy, Young Players, Goalies, and More
With training camp officially in its second week, the Flyers trimmed the roster further by making 20 cuts on Friday. That leaves 45 players left on the training camp roster. The final roster with a maximum of 23 players is due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Among the...
Blues beat Columbus 4-2 in pre season home opener
After falling behind 2-0, the Blues rallied for four unanswered goals to beat the Blue Jackets 4-2 in their pre season home opener on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich started the comeback with a power play goal in the second period. 28 seconds later, Robert Bortuzzo tied the game with a big slap shot. Hugh McGing made it a three goal second period and gave the Blues a 3-2 lead. Niko Mikkola added an insurance goal in the third period. With the win, the Blues are off to a 4-0 start in the pre season.
Canadiens forward Josh Anderson skates while dealing with strange upper-body injury
Josh Anderson has dealt with an upper-body injury since Montreal Canadiens training camp opened earlier this month, and we now have some clarity as to what is been bugging the 28-year-old forward. According to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, Anderson “has been dealing with an infection caused by what...
Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to two-year, $2.8M contract
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Maple Leafs made it clear they were not going to go above Timothy Liljegren’s average annual value. The two sides ultimately had to make a compromise. The full deal comes in at two years with $1.4 million AAV and a second-year salary of $1.6 million for qualifying offer purposes.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Russian NHLers, including Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin, can play in Czech Republic after ban dropped
Russian players on two NHL teams, including Nashville Predators forward Yakov Trenin, opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague after all. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Thursday confirmed to The Associated Press that the Czech government has...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action
New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
