ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Blues beat Columbus 4-2 in pre season home opener

After falling behind 2-0, the Blues rallied for four unanswered goals to beat the Blue Jackets 4-2 in their pre season home opener on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich started the comeback with a power play goal in the second period. 28 seconds later, Robert Bortuzzo tied the game with a big slap shot. Hugh McGing made it a three goal second period and gave the Blues a 3-2 lead. Niko Mikkola added an insurance goal in the third period. With the win, the Blues are off to a 4-0 start in the pre season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson skates while dealing with strange upper-body injury

Josh Anderson has dealt with an upper-body injury since Montreal Canadiens training camp opened earlier this month, and we now have some clarity as to what is been bugging the 28-year-old forward. According to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, Anderson “has been dealing with an infection caused by what...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to two-year, $2.8M contract

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Maple Leafs made it clear they were not going to go above Timothy Liljegren’s average annual value. The two sides ultimately had to make a compromise. The full deal comes in at two years with $1.4 million AAV and a second-year salary of $1.6 million for qualifying offer purposes.
NHL
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Peeke
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
Person
Mathieu Olivier
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
NHL
markerzone.com

MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL

When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy