Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Amazon Axes Glow Video-Calling Device for Kids
Amazon is discontinuing its video-calling device aimed at kids, the company confirmed to CNBC. The Amazon Glow enabled kids and family members to chat remotely and play games using a touchscreen projected by the device. Amazon has been curtailing expenses across the company as it grapples with an economic downturn...
NBC Miami
Streaming Bundles Are Forming, But Don't Expect a Cable TV-Like Package Any Time Soon
There are several obstacles standing in the way of putting all the streaming services into a cable-TV-style bundle. While a mega bundle would likely limit the rate subscribers cancel, it would probably also cut down on the amount of revenue companies make per user. NBCUniversal executives have held talks about...
NBC Miami
Apple's App Store Revenue Fell in September as Game Purchases Cooled, Morgan Stanley Says
Apple's App Store revenue declined about 5% in September, according to Morgan Stanley, the steepest drop since the bank started modeling the data in 2015. It's another sign that the App Store could face challenges as the economy slows. Apple's App Store net revenue fell about 5% in September, according...
NBC Miami
South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion
Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Samsung Aims to Make the World's Most Advanced Chips in 5 Years, as It Plays Catch Up With TSMC
Samsung said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027 after beginning mass production of 3 nanometer semiconductors this year. These would be some of the most advanced chips in the world as Samsung looks to catch up with market...
NBC Miami
Facebook Is Selling New Types of Ads on Instagram and Messenger as Revenue Declines
Meta is testing augmented reality ads in the Instagram feed and story feature. The company is trying to boost ad revenue, which is expected to show a second straight quarter of declines. Facebook parent Meta is opening up new avenues for advertising on Instagram and Messenger as the company seeks...
NBC Miami
Twitter Shares Surge 22% After Elon Musk Revives Deal to Buy Company at Original Price
Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed course and agreed to buy Twitter for the agreed upon price, according to a filing on Tuesday. Twitter shares were halted after Bloomberg reported that Musk plans to go through with his acquisition at $54.20 a share. The stock jumped 22% after it reopened. Elon...
NBC Miami
This 40-Year-Old Mover Went From Working 6 Jobs to Earning $109,000 in a Year—Here's How
Before joining TaskRabbit in March 2020, Kingsley Onyemali worked six jobs. It was better than the alternative: In 2018, the professional mover was homeless in Austin, Texas, two years after emigrating with his family from Nigeria to Oklahoma City. He was trying to save money for housing so his family, still in Oklahoma, could make the 360-mile trek south to join him.
Comments / 0