NBC Miami

Amazon Axes Glow Video-Calling Device for Kids

Amazon is discontinuing its video-calling device aimed at kids, the company confirmed to CNBC. The Amazon Glow enabled kids and family members to chat remotely and play games using a touchscreen projected by the device. Amazon has been curtailing expenses across the company as it grapples with an economic downturn...
South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion

Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
This 40-Year-Old Mover Went From Working 6 Jobs to Earning $109,000 in a Year—Here's How

Before joining TaskRabbit in March 2020, Kingsley Onyemali worked six jobs. It was better than the alternative: In 2018, the professional mover was homeless in Austin, Texas, two years after emigrating with his family from Nigeria to Oklahoma City. He was trying to save money for housing so his family, still in Oklahoma, could make the 360-mile trek south to join him.
