Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE

Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS LA

Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in HempsteadPolice say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

