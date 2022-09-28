Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Homeowner Offers $1,000 Cash Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Burglar
The Lakewood homeowner whose home was broken into yesterday tells TLS he is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the burglar. The burglar made off with the family’s silver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Forced-Entry Burglary in Lakewood in Broad Daylight
Authorities are investigating after a Lakewood home was burglarized in broad daylight. The burglary occurred this afternoon in the Kennedy Boulevard area. Neighbors tell TLS the burglar(s) broke a window to gain entry into the home. The homeowners were not home at the time. The suspect(s) made off with valuables.
NJ man dies after getting shot in the head by Marine during bar fight
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man shot in the head outside a bar early Saturday has died and the gunman has been charged with murder. Chad Stuart, 31, of Clayton, was shot with a single round at about 4:40 a.m. at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in the Franklinville section.
2 NJ police officer brothers arrested for drunken fight in Md.
Two New Jersey police officers who are brothers were arrested after they allegedly got into a drunken brawl in Maryland last month.
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Locals ridicule NJ police department over its new squad car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars — an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and...
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Driver, 56, Killed When SUV Crashes In Central Jersey: Police
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man was driving a 2001 Ford Escape west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe at 2:11 am. Wednesday, Sept 28 when the crash occurred, police said. His vehicle veered off the road before striking a...
ocscanner.news
NEPTUNE: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR SUFFERING HEAD INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Route 66 near the Mavis Tire Shop where a bicyclist was struck by a car and is suffering from a head injury. No other details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE
Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help
[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station
A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
2news.com
Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Traffic Worker Near Lake Tahoe
A traffic worker is dead after am n accused of driver under the influence crashed into them near Lake Tahoe. CHP says a man was arrested in connection with hitting the worker with his car late Monday night.
16-year-old Mount Vernon girl missing for two weeks
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 16-year old Ashley Williamson was last seen on Sept. 15 in Mount Vernon.
Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in HempsteadPolice say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
