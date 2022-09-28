ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

By Ginger Zee, Daniel Manzo, Emily Shapiro, Karma Allen
abc11.com
 2 days ago
Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian's devastation began to come into focus a day after making landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. The death toll continues to rise.
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Blue Devils, Cavaliers chase 1st ACC win under new coaches

Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Series record: Virginia leads 40-33. This is a matchup of first-year head coaches in Duke's Mike Elko and Virginia's Tony Elliott. In fact, Elliott was a candidate for the Duke opening last year before opting to coach the Cavaliers. Elko's Blue Devils got off to a 3-0 start before falling at Kansas and is playing their first ACC game. Elliott's Cavaliers are coming off a loss at Syracuse in their first league game.
