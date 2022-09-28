What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Series record: Virginia leads 40-33. This is a matchup of first-year head coaches in Duke's Mike Elko and Virginia's Tony Elliott. In fact, Elliott was a candidate for the Duke opening last year before opting to coach the Cavaliers. Elko's Blue Devils got off to a 3-0 start before falling at Kansas and is playing their first ACC game. Elliott's Cavaliers are coming off a loss at Syracuse in their first league game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO