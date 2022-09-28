What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why.
Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm that meteorologists predicted that it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake. The storm...
Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian's devastation began to come into focus a day after making landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. The death toll continues to rise.
Chunk of Sanibel Causeway falls into sea during Ian, cutting off Florida island where 6.3K live
SANIBEL, Fla. -- At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the...
Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina as floods trap many in Florida; death toll rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing...
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Electric vehicles 2022: New York becomes 2nd state to mandate zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is aiming for zero emission vehicles by the year 2035. She directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state be zero-emission by 2035 on Thursday. That...
ABC11's 19th year with Operation Save A Life, celebrating 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
ABC11 is proud to team up with Kidde, The Home Depot, and the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health to present the 19th Annual Operation Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning.
Blue Devils, Cavaliers chase 1st ACC win under new coaches
Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Series record: Virginia leads 40-33. This is a matchup of first-year head coaches in Duke's Mike Elko and Virginia's Tony Elliott. In fact, Elliott was a candidate for the Duke opening last year before opting to coach the Cavaliers. Elko's Blue Devils got off to a 3-0 start before falling at Kansas and is playing their first ACC game. Elliott's Cavaliers are coming off a loss at Syracuse in their first league game.
