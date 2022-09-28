To quote Bob Dylan, “If you’re looking to get silly, you better head back to from where you came. Cuz the cops don’t need you, and man they expect the same.” Perhaps we should keep that in mind this weekend as we celebrate Oktoberfest. Police will have their hands full this weekend as thousands of visitors descend on La Crosse to get their German on. Police in recent years have worked hard to strike a balance between having a good time and breaking the law. Generally, people have behaved. Police tell us only nine people were jailed during last year’s Oktoberfest. We can enjoy a beer as we watch the parade go past, as long as we are not crossing a line. Generally, police tell us, they’ll leave us alone as long as we’re not going too far. Let’s keep that in mind as we enjoy Oktoberfest. And let’s work hard to keep ourselves, and each other safe. Don’t get separated from your friends. And if you need to catch up with them, the Third Street Aid Station is a good place to do that. Police will be there to help, whether providing medical attention, charging a cell phone, or just being pointed in the right direction. So enjoy Fest, blow off a little steam, and have fun. But above all stay safe. Prost!

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO