Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit
Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
Deadpool 3: The secret history of Wolverine and Deadpool
The comic connections between Wolverine and Deadpool run deep - and they involve some big Marvel secrets
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
‘Deadpool 3’ Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine
Thanks to a rather amusing video on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter page, we now have brand-new information about Deadpool 3, including a release date and the return of a beloved character!. The two minute video starts off with Reynolds apologize for missing D23 Expo before joking about soul-searching to find...
Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement
Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead...
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Werewolf by Night': Kevin Feige Says the Special Will Become "Quite Important" for the MCU
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night is a special feature on many levels: it’s the first feature to delve into the darker corners of the Marvel universe, the first to expand on the ‘horror’ side of the MCU with werewolves, and monsters, and a first directing gig for world-renowned composer Michael Giacchino. In a new featurette shared by IGN, the cast and crew spoke about the importance of the feature going forward in the MCU.
Kevin Smith Explains Why ‘Dogma’ Isn’t On Streaming
Kevin Smith’s career was really made in video stores, and not just the one in Central New Jersey that he worked in back in his days before he directed Clerks. That was where audiences found his cult comedies, including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. Of course you can’t find...
Marvel Changing Armor Wars to Movie Instead of Disney+ Show
Despite teasing work on the Armor Wars TV series just a few weeks ago at D23 Expo, Marvel Studios has decided to change the series from a show to a feature film. The Hollywood Reporter brings word on the development, revealing that the change came after studio sources revealed the wanted to tell the story "the right way." Don Cheadle is still attached to star in the series, reprising his role of James Rhodes aka War Machine for the movie. The trade notes that Yassir Lester, previously attached as head writer for the show, is still on board to write the script.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5 Breakdown: Every Easter Egg
Beneath this week’s very entertaining episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lies a pretty sharp critique of the fashion and beauty industries, which force women into roles they don’t want by trying to convince them to buy products they don’t need. And Titania’s appearance and her attitude is all about hiding who she is on the inside with a glamorous facade — a stark contrast with Jen Walters, who in this episode is willing to risk embarrassment to reclaim the rights to the name She-Hulk.
This Week’s ‘She-Hulk’ Sets Up Some Huge Marvel Villain Debuts
This week’s She-Hulk is so inconsequential in the short-term that it actually made fun of the fact that it was a minor, standalone episode. Even before the opening titles, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall to announce that she’s taking an inopportune break from the show’s ongoing storylines to attend an old friend’s wedding.
