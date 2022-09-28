ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet and Red Cross join forces for Dracula Blood Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Dracula Blood Drive that will take place on Saturday. The Drive will be at the American Red Cross Center at 1212 East California Road from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All people who are healthy and eligible to donate are asked to come.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Albion, IN
Lifestyle
City
Albion, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be open weekends in October

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced that they will be open for general admission on weekends in October. Limited October hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and general admission rates apply. The Sanctuary Gift Shop will be open as well during...
ALBION, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sausage#Food Drink#Albion Fire Department
wfft.com

Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Active Aging Week event starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 20th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) event will run from Monday to Friday. This event emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness, including physical, intellectual, social, and emotional. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center will host friendly, healthy, competitive fun for people aged 50...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfft.com

Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Dekalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health are partnering to offer free vaccines. The free clinic will be open at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

First graders find gun on Haley Elementary playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students at Haley Elementary School found a gun on their playground Wednesday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. In a letter sent home to parents, administrators said first graders found the gun during recess and immediately told staff. The letter said they "did the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair

America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy