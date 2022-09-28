Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Ballet and Red Cross join forces for Dracula Blood Drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Dracula Blood Drive that will take place on Saturday. The Drive will be at the American Red Cross Center at 1212 East California Road from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All people who are healthy and eligible to donate are asked to come.
wfft.com
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm to host Fall & Christmas Market Fest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm will hold its Fall & Christmas Market Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm, located at 9801 Saint Joe Road. Local artisans, wholesale vendors, and crafters will be at...
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
wfft.com
wfft.com
Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
wfft.com
4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
wfft.com
Active Aging Week event starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 20th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) event will run from Monday to Friday. This event emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness, including physical, intellectual, social, and emotional. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center will host friendly, healthy, competitive fun for people aged 50...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
wfft.com
Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Dekalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health are partnering to offer free vaccines. The free clinic will be open at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and...
WANE-TV
‘I was definitely dying’: local teachers journey with kidney failure
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Young and ready to start her career, 26-year-old Gabby Hollman wanted to teach abroad to help jump start her teaching career. Hollman had no idea what was to come next. At some point during Hollman’s time in Tanzania, East Africa, she was bit by a mosquito....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
wfft.com
First graders find gun on Haley Elementary playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students at Haley Elementary School found a gun on their playground Wednesday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. In a letter sent home to parents, administrators said first graders found the gun during recess and immediately told staff. The letter said they "did the...
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
