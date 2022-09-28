Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to survey powerlines by helicopter in rural Butte, Glenn counties
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E says its crews will be surveying electrical equipment and nearby vegetation in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks to prevent potential wildfire risk. PG&E will use a helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging sensors to evaluate powerlines and nearby trees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County man charged with making criminal threats appointed psychologist
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran was back in court on Thursday, a day after the district attorney said he was arraigned after making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Dallas Marsh’s public defender argued he may not be...
KCRA.com
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says
Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College receives $3 million grant to support Latinx, low-income students
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte College announced that it received a $3 million grant to support Latinx and low-income students on Friday. The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Butte College says it will fund the Center for Access, Support & Achievement...
actionnewsnow.com
California’s average gas price continues to rise, up 11 cents Friday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Rising gas prices show no signs of easing the average price of gas in California is $6.29 a gallon. That's up 11 cents from Thursday and nearly double the national average, which is $3.79. A Gas Buddy spokesperson says there are three main reasons for most recent...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man charged with fraud, ID theft pleads not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man who police say was living with his dead roommate’s body for four years entered a not guilty plea on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Darren Pirtle’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3. He was arrested last week for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Sentenced to Nine Years in State Prison for Lighting Occupied Group Home on Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last...
actionnewsnow.com
New CHIP homes being built in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire devastated the ridge, some people are beginning to rebuild their lives. More than a dozen volunteers out helping homeowners build four brand new homes in Paradise. The project is backed by the Community Housing Improvement Program, CHIP, USDA Rural Development...
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
Comments / 0